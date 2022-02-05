Best Buy offers various items, especially those that are highly in demand. One of the products that make this giant retailer well-known across the globe is PlayStation 5.

Thanks to Best Buy's efforts, many gamers across the globe were able to have their preferred consoles, such as PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

The advanced PlayStation 5 has been in-demand ever since Sony launched it. Even Xbox Series X/S consoles are always out of stock in Best Buy, Amazon, and other giant retail and online stores.

However, it seems like those who haven't purchased a PS5 or an Xbox Series still have a chance to sneak one as Best Buy offers canceled orders.

Best Buy Offers Canceled PS5, Xbox Series X Orders

According to Gaming Intel's latest report, there are some instances when Best Buy resells its canceled PS5 and Xbox Series X orders.

To check if they are available on the retailer's official website, all you need to do is follow these steps.

First, you need to install the Best Buy app. After that, search for the console you want to purchase. Then, look for the "In Stock at X Store" listing and toggle it a few times. If there are some available units in this section, then those are the canceled orders.

The best time to use this trick is during weekends or five days after the most recent restock activity of Best Buy. Once you are sure there are some canceled orders, contact the retailer's manager or the Electronics department for assistance.

PS5, Xbox Series Consoles Still Hard To Acquire

Right now, getting your own PS5 or Xbox Series X/S console is still quite challenging. MakeUseOf reported that these gaming gadgets are still expected to face some stock shortages this 2022.

"The ongoing chip shortages and logistics confusion will keep affecting PlayStation 5 production, and especially the second half of next fiscal year is hard to foresee," said Sony's Chief Finance Officer Hiroki Totoki.

But, the giant manufacturer still believes that around 20 million units will be sold until 2023 despite the chip scarcity.

In other news, GameStop PS5 in-store restock recently offered unsoled consoles. Meanwhile, PlayStation London Studio is now planning to release a new PS5 online game.

For more news updates about PS5 and other popular gaming consoles, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

