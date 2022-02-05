The first electric Batmobile replica is now available for purchase. This life-size version of the popular antihero, Batman.

There are different versions of the Batmobile that appeared in different "Batman" films. And now, the popular automotive gallery, VAN DARYL, which Daryl Villanueva founded, is offering this new electric car for those interested in purchasing it.

On the other hand, the new Batmobile EV replica developer is a 23-year-old graduate from the Hanoi University of Architecture, Nguyen Dac Chung.

He already developed a gas-based version of the Batmobile. But, the electric model is quite better in many aspects.

First Electric Batmobile Replica's Features

VAN DARYL's official website stated that Chung's Batmobile replica's new electric version is more sustainable than its predecessor.

"The piece he's most proud of? The Dark Knight's most iconic weapon in his crime-fighting arsenal - the Batmobile," said the automotive gallery.

Thanks to its advanced lithium-ion battery, this new movie-based electric car can reach a top speed of 65 mph. On the other hand, it also offers hydraulic doors, automatic transmission mode, as well a 360-degree camera view, as reported by Tweak Town.

Since it has features, the electric Batmobile is not only for show. Those who will purchase this new EV can have a fully-functional version of Batman's popular vehicle.

Aside from the mentioned specifications, here are the electric Batmobile's other features you need to check:

Frame built from tubular steel.

Armor panels are built from ABS, carbon fiber, and steel.

Four safety cameras and monitors.

One driver seat and one passenger.

How To Inquire?

VAN DARYL is currently accepting inquiries from those who want to know more about the new electric vehicle, especially from individuals interested in buying the Batmobile.

If you want to make an appointment, all you need to do is visit the official website of the automotive gallery through this link.

