A PS5 retro modification started to appear on the internet once again. This old-school style can bring you back to the 1990s.

After Sony launched its advanced PlayStation 5 back in November 2020, many fans started to release their customization methods to enhance the actual look of the console further.

Most of them are popular designers, while others are from various PS5 online communities. Now, a new modified version for the in-demand console.

However, this one is unlike the complicated customizations. You can easily achieve it by following these steps.

PS5 Retro Modification

According to Toms Guide's latest report, this PS5 retro customization is usually found on Reddit. What it does is turn the popular PlayStation logo on PS1, PS2, PS3, and PS5 consoles into an old-school icon that has a red, yellow, green, and blue color.

The first thing you need to do is open this PDF and print the design inside it. After that, just cut out all the three retro PlayStation logos. Once you are done with them, just remove the faceplates and paste the printed retro logo on the area where the official PlayStation icon is located. Then, just put back the faceplates, and the retro design will automatically appear on the outer part.

Other PS5 Modifications You Need To See

Sony's official website provided some of the most popular modifications of its advanced PS5 console. These are the following:

PS5 "Spider-Man Miles Morales" Theme

This version shows a PlayStation 5 with a dark red and black color scheme. It has the iconic "Spider-Man" logo on its front faceplate.

PS5 Canadian Jedi Modification

This one offers a "Stars War" theme. It has some lighting in the middle. However, this modified PlayStation 5 is based on the leaked dev kit of Sony.

If you want to see other customized PS5 consoles, you can view this link.

In other news, a new PS5 online game is expected to arrive soon. Meanwhile, the PlayStation app is expected to receive a new feature that will make taking screenshots and videos easier and smoother.

For more news updates about PS5 and other popular gaming consoles, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

