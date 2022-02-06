Samsung is reportedly testing a sustainability effort that integrates recyclable materials into its smartphones.

The said materials are made from recycled fishing nets and they came just in time for the company's Unpacked launch event for Galaxy S22 series.

Samsung to Use Recycled Fishing Nets

In a blog post on Feb. 6, Samsung announced that it will debut a new plastic material together with the launch of the Galaxy S22 series, according to 9to5Google.

The said plastic material will be integrated in various products of the company. The new plastic material is made from discarded fishing nets that are ocean-bound.

However, Samsung has not yet revealed which devices will use the new plastic material, but the tech giant said that it will give more details about it on Feb. 9, during its Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

The tech giant hinted that the material will be used in either the Galaxy S22 series or Galaxy Tab S8 series.

Samsung said that it will incorporate repurposed ocean-bound plastics throughout its entire product lineup, starting with the Galaxy devices.

The devices will reflect their ongoing effort to remove the need of using single-use plastics and to expand the use of eco-conscious materials like recycled post-consumer material or PCM, and recycled paper.

With this switch, the future of Galaxy technology will bring different product designs and serve better impact on the environment.

Last year, The Nature Conservancy and the University of California reported that more than 100 million pounds of plastic polluted the ocean, and they are fishing gears alone. This contributed to issues including the spread of microplastics, habitat damage, and capture of sea animals.

Another report says that more than 640 tons of fishing nets are abandoned and discarded yearly.

Galaxy Unpacked Event

According to GSMArena, Samsung fans can expect "the most noteworthy S series ever produced," which is a nod towards the company's S Pen slot that Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to have.

The Galaxy Unpacked Event will be livestreamed so fans all over the world can witness the new products being revealed in real time.

The tech giant also posted a video on its YouTube page, asking to break through the night and break the rules of light. The company teased the improved low-light photography capabilities of the new Galaxy S smartphones.

However, there is no word on whether any other devices are in line but fans can expect to see the Galaxy Tab S8 series on stage.

A leak revealed the lineup and it showed that it will include three different devices: the Galaxy Tab S8, a larger Galaxy Tab S8+, and a bigger Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Aside from the new products, fans of the Korean boy group BTS can expect them to make an appearance during the event, according to Sam Mobile.

The collaboration between Samsung and the K-pop group immediately became a global sensation and it is expected to continue this year.

Samsung posted about the appearance of BTS through Twitter. However, it is not clear of the group will be there while the products are unveiled or if they will only be there for a quick performance.

BTS was also present at the Unpacked event last year, when the tech giant revealed the Galaxy S21 series for the first time. But unlike the past few years, the company did not release a purple Galaxy S21 BTS Edition smartphone.

