"Dying Light 2" seems like it's off to a great start, player count-wise.

According to IGN, the new zombie parkour adventure's peak all-time concurrent player count was enough to get it into Steam's 25 most-played games of all time. Mere days after its launch, the game has peaked at a massive 274,983 concurrent players.

With this number, the sequel to 2015's "Dying Light" joins a veritable list of all-time greats, as per Steam. The list includes genre-defining titles like "The Witcher 3," "Left 4 Dead 2," "Portal 2," "Skyrim," and even the original "Counter Strike."

The number has also put "Dying Light 2's" numbers far ahead of its predecessor. In comparison, the first game only had an all-time peak of 45,876-chump change compared to "Stay Human."

The only ones that it couldn't beat are regular juggernauts like "PUBG" (3,257,248), and "CS: GO" (1,308,963). Aside from that, the game's numbers on launch day were also quite massive at 169,287, as reported by GameSpot. Remember, however, that these numbers only account for the Steam release.

It was also launched on Epic Games, as well as last-gen and current-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Those platforms don't release player count data, so there's no knowing the exact all-time peak of "Stay Human" shortly after its launch.

Nevertheless, the game is proving to be a big launch for developer Techland. This isn't bad for a game that has experienced some developmental troubles since first being revealed at E3 2018.

The game was actually scheduled to release last year, as reported by GameRant. But issues such as infighting between the game's two main directors derailed the development work. Furthermore, there were also allegations of sexual harassment levied against narrative director Chris Avellone, which likely further amplified the situation.

How Has 'Dying Light 2' Fared?

Early reviews for the game came out days before the official launch. But once the embargo was lifted, critics and fans alike actually liked the game as a whole.

So far, "Stay Human" has earned a 77 Metascore (48 critic reviews) on Metacritic at the time of this writing. The only thing glaring was the relatively low 5.6 User Score (551 user ratings), giving it a "Mixed" review score at the very least. Other publications didn't see it this way, though.

IGN gave the game a 7 out of 10, mostly praising its top-notch first-person parkour mechanics that not a lot of games out there-probably except 2012's "Mirror's Edge"--can match. They called the parkour system "liberating and smooth," which is punctuated by players' abilities to unlock 20 different parkour skills that differentiate how they move through the world.

PCGamer also enjoyed the parkour mechanics so much that they "wished" the game wasn't a typical open-world RPG.

"Dying Light 2: Stay Human" is now out on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

