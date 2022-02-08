Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Press Release Leak: Three New Tablet Models Unveiled Ahead of Unpacked Event

Samsung's upcoming Unpacked event is launching in a few days, but tipsters have a way of teasing the fans ahead of this occasion. According to the reports, the entire Galaxy Tab S8 lineup was leaked through an unpublished press release.

It was mentioned in the leak that three new flagship tablets will debut this year, including an "Ultra" model, believed to have a set of high-end specs which tech-savvy fans will surely appreciate.

Press Release For Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Leaked Online

According to the latest report by Gizmochina, popular leaker Evan Blass unveiled some details about the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 lineup which is set to be revealed on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

It was indicated in the report that Samsung is preparing to roll out three new tablet models this time which include a bigger version of the Tab S8 Ultra. To add, these gadgets are rumored to arrive with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Leaked Storage Options and Camera Features

For storage and memory, the leaked tablets will allegedly come in two RAM variants: 8GB and 16GB. Moreover, they will also feature storage which will begin from 128 GB to a whopping 512GB.

For the extension of storage, a dedicated microSD card slot will be available so the user can expand the storage to 1TB.

With regards to their cameras, there will be a back camera which will rely on a two-camera setup. The first camera will boast a 13 MP sensor while the second one will feature a 6MP ultra-wide camera with flash.

For the cameras, it is expected that they will come with a 12 MP front-facing lens. The premium or the Ultra model, however, will instead use two cameras bearing the same megapixels. They will be contained in a notch.

Rumored Displays and Battery Features

In addition, the rumored display features for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series will feature an LTPS TFT display that measures 11 inches. It will have a screen resolution of 2500 x 1600 pixels.

On the other hand, the Plus Model is rumored to utilize a 12.4-inch AMOLED display which will bring 2800 x 1752p resolution.

Among them all, the Galaxy S8 Ultra is setting a high standard in display through its 14.6-inch screen (60 x 1848p resolution). Interestingly, these three flagship tablets will all come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The under-display fingerprint sensor will now be a dream come true for Samsung users because the Plus and Ultra models are leaked to be having it. The regular Tab S8 will boast a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The first two high-end models will also bring an improved S Pen stylus which will have a 2.8ms latency. The S7 predecessor has 9ms latency so this means that the upcoming tablets have a clear advantage over the previous variant.

For the battery, the S8 Ultra will debut with an 11,200mAh battery. The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will be powered with an 8,000mAh and 10,090maH battery respectively. On top of that, all of these tablets will adopt a 45W fast charging capability.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Pre-Order Date

In another report from Pocket-Lint, the leaked Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 press release indicated that the pre-order date for the upcoming gadgets will begin starting Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 10 AM ET.

The S8, S8 Plus, and the S8 Ultra model will be released on Feb. 25 in the United States, Korea, and Europe. The press release did not include the United Kingdom as a select market for the meantime.

Besides the flagship tablets, Samsung might also reveal information about Galaxy S22, S22 Note Ultra, and more.

Previously, Tech Times reported that the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup will not use the latest Exynos chip for the rumored tablets.

There's another surprising article about the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. According to the story from the same tech site, this tablet can be a good laptop replacement.

