Microsoft Windows 11 Leak: New Sticker Editor App, Tablet Mode, Eco-Friendly Toggle, and More Updates to Come Soon

Microsoft Windows 11 might be bringing some interesting features in the future, including the option to transform the running display into a tablet mode. There's also a leaked update where you can select stickers to personalize your wallpaper using an application.

Here's everything you need to know about this report to find out more features that might come soon in the latest OS.

Windows 11 Stickers For Wallpapers

In a recent report by ZDNet, the information was shared by a known Twitter user who regularly posts about software. Albacore tweeted out what he discovered on the social media platform regarding the allegedly new features for Windows 11.

After the Redmond giant said that it would begin testing Windows Insider Dev Channel OS builds last week, another set of new updates might grace the newest operating system anew.

A few more improvements coming to Windows 11 🍃

• Sustainability: better energy consumption and device recycling awareness

• Focus Assist is becoming Focus, now schedulable through Outlook & sporting more granular options

• Notification priorities no longer tucked away in UI pic.twitter.com/5V6t51rDP4 — Albacore (@thebookisclosed) February 5, 2022

According to Albacore, Windows might soon allow users to configure their wallpaper using a Sticker editor app. This update is expected to be accessible in the Settings, particularly in the Personalization section. From there, you can now tap "Add stickers."

Windows 11 Could Adopt Tablet Mode Similar to Windows 10

Aside from the option to place a sticker on the background, another new Windows 11 update will allow users to tweak the OS and make it look like a tablet. The taskbar will be hidden when you use your device as a tablet in this process.

At the moment, the said feature is not yet available for the newest Microsoft operating system. The only thing that it provides is a spread-out taskbar for easy navigation of controls.

Eco-Friendly Approach For Windows 11

Microsoft could bring an environment-centered change in its future update for those who want to save battery when using Windows 11.

The "Eco-recommendation" toggle, which can be found on the System settings' Sustainability section, will let the users conserve energy. In addition, they will also learn how to recycle their device appropriately.

Another feature that might debut in the next few months is the Focus Assist. This is a good update for those who want to avoid distractions during work. ZDNet mentioned that it could adopt a new name called "Focus."

Scheduling a focus time will be made possible through Microsoft Outlook.

If ever these features become eligible for Beta or Release Preview, there's a huge chance that we will see them in the next months.

