Subaru is debuting its first electric vehicle to the market and has opened up the reservations for the car, soon available in the US for distribution. The car is the first EV made by the company that will border on electric power unlike its previous hybrid vehicles or internal combustion engine (ICE) cars which is focused on for the past years.

Subaru Solterra EV: Reservations are Now Open

Subaru's Solterra EV was a concept car from last year, and it is something that faced a leak before it was revealed earlier for the public to get to know. The car is the first EV from the Japanese company after developing several hybrids and a straight ICE lineup for the past years it operated as a vehicle manufacturer.

Now, the Subaru Solterra EV is open for reservations from the public after its initial revelation, bringing people to secure their electric car for when the time comes. Subaru did not specify how many units will go under reservation or are available for the public to reserve.

The reservation for the car only requires a deductible $250 when buying it soon.

Subaru Solterra EV: When is it Coming?

The 2023 Subaru Solterra EV is coming this year, and not on the following year, 2023, despite the name that the company gave it. The website said that it is coming by mid-2022, and that may happen between June to August or the summer season.

Nevertheless, the car brings a new take on EVs, particularly with a mix of ruggedness and class to which Subaru is familiar with and used before on their design and branding.

Subaru Joins VW, Tesla, GM, and MORE

Back in 2017, Subaru first debuted the "EyeSight" technology that served as the eyes and sensor placed behind the rearview mirror to scan the roads and help the car in stopping or adapting to the environment. However, it is also the basis for the Japanese company's take on self-driving vehicles that it may soon bring with its new EVs.

Subaru now joins fellow Japanese automaker Toyota and Nissan, on their venture towards electric mobility that focuses on an all-electric motor and takes power from batteries.

What sets Subaru apart is that it already knows how to work its vehicle with a low center of gravity and a more sturdy feel from the car because of its Boxer-type engine use in its regular ICEs.

The Japanese car company also joins the big leagues like Tesla, Ford, and GM that have electric vehicles that focus on an SUV of sorts with the Model X, Mustang Mach-E, and Cadillac Lyriq. The arrival of the Solterra EV only shows that the EV industry is growing and that it does not conform to sedans only, as it focuses on other vehicle types, including pickups and SUVs.

Nevertheless, the first EV from Subaru is now taking notes of who would likely buy it from them as early as now.

