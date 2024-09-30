Tech Times Weekly Wrap: Apple October Event, Vision Pro With M5 Chip, X Transparency Report

Apple's next event is now getting a massive buzz, primarily as it will deliver the highly-anticipated arrival of the M4 Mac computers, leading this edition of Tech Times Weekly Wrap. Also, reports from Apple are now claiming that the company plans to deliver a new Vision Pro device featuring an M5 chip slated for 2025 production.

Moreover, the first-ever transparency report from Elon Musk's social media platform, X, details their many actions towards suspending accounts and moderating content.

Apple is Prepping for the October M4 Mac Event

According to reports and rumors, the Cupertino tech giant is now gearing up for its next event, which will take place this October, claiming that Apple will hold a dedicated event for M4 Macs. This will follow Apple's recent "It's Glowtime" event last September, which focused on its iPhone 16 series.

Based on speculations, Apple will hold an event this October to unveil its latest Mac lineup, which features its most advanced chipset yet, the M4, following its earlier launch with the iPad Pro this April.

Its next event will feature significant upgrades to the three-variant MacBook Pro with the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max, alongside the smaller version of the Mac mini and the upgraded iMac with M4.

This upcoming mid-fall event is still at a 50/50 chance if it would continue as Cupertino has yet to announce or confirm the event. That said, 2017, 2019, and 2022 were the only years that no October launch events were held for the Mac, as Apple had an irregular pattern regarding the specific month.

Read Also: Ford BlueCruise 1.4 Hands-Free Mode Allow Longer Times Thanks to New 'Motion Controller'

Apple Vision Pro with M5 Chip Coming

Apple saw a massive success with its 2024 release of the company's first-ever mixed-reality (XR) headset, the Vision Pro, and now, reports claim that it is planning to release an M5-powered version in the future. The latest claim was from renowned Apple analyst Mark Gurman, who claimed that the tech giant plans to start the Apple Vision Pro with an M5 chipset by 2025.

Another renowned analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, also corroborated this rumor, saying that the next wearable headset from Apple would now feature the M5 chipset. Previously, Apple's first release of the Vision Pro featured the M2 chip.

In this new rumored device, the Vision Pro with M5 will offer a better 'Apple Intelligence user experience' to those who own it, with the chip offering a more integrated experience than the first-generation headset.

X's First-Ever Transparency Report

X has shared its first-ever Transparency Report which reflected what is going on behind the scenes of the social media, centering on their actions and efforts towards making it a better experience for all. It is important to note that this was the first detailed Transparency Report from the tech company since its current owner, Elon Musk, stepped in as the top executive.

According to X, it suspended as much as 5.3 million user accounts on the platform in the first half of 2024 alone. This is already three times more than what they recorded in the first half of 2022. That being said, X did not reveal the reasons behind the suspension.

On the other hand, social media also regarded that it "removed or labeled" 10.6 million flagged posts for rule violations.

Related Article: The Last of Us' Season 2 Trailer Reveals Game Parallels—Will It Be Worth the Wait?