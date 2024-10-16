Nintendo Brings Update to Unreleased 'Super Mario Party Jamboree'—Here's What It Brings

Nintendo has rolled out an early game update for its still unreleased title, "Super Mario Party Jamboree," as part of its preparations for the upcoming release of the game later this week. There are several issues that the game developers want to fix as soon as players get their hands on the game, hence this day-one patch, but others are calling it the "day zero" patch as the game is not out yet.

This latest update only shows that there are some factors of the game that developers want to polish before it arrives, but they have already finalized the release version, a common happening in new titles.

Nintendo Brings Update to Unreleased 'Super Mario Party Jamboree'

Nintendo Everything shared a new report behind the latest release from Nintendo which brings a day-one update to its unreleased video game, "Super Mario Party Jamboree." It was revealed in the report that this is update version 1.1.0 which will be installed alongside the game for those who will purchase it once it is released by Thursday, October 17.

In the game's day one patch notes, the company detailed that it "fixed several issues" to the overall gameplay experience which may suggest that there are certain bugs present in the game.

Additionally, Nintendo's patch notes revealed specific fixes for the likes of Unlucky Spaces, Cannon Sky High, and Toad's Factory which all do not have context yet but will make more sense once the new title drops.

For players who have pre-ordered and pre-installed the game, the day-one patch may now be downloaded so that it will be ready to play once released.

What to Expect from Nintendo's Upcoming 'Mario' Game?

Nintendo is following up its "Super Mario Party" game released for the Switch console six years ago, with "Jamboree" that is coming in over a day, and it will deliver iconic "Super Mario" boards and minigames to play with friends. Currently, there are stellar reviews for "Super Mario Party Jamboree" which received high praise from the industry, scoring a notable 82 at Metacritic.

Day 1 Patches in the Gaming Industry

It is not the first time that Nintendo has released a day one patch for its game that has yet to make it to public availability, but the good thing is that the company finds a way to bring their follow-up changes through updates. Three years ago, before Nintendo debuted the "Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl," the company already had a day one patch, and it infamously required 8GB of additional storage.

Game developers and publishers have varying strategies when it comes to releasing their games to the public, and these depend on the severity of the work needed to be done on the issues that they found. There are companies who ask for more time to develop and polish the games which most of the time leads to delays, and this was the recent fate of Ubisoft's next game, "Assassin's Creed Shadows."

However, other companies have faced horrendous game launches where after releasing their title, players confirmed buggy or problematic experiences which were later followed by patches, like what happened with Activision Blizzard's "Overwatch 2." Another day one patch was released by Nintendo in place for its upcoming release of "Super Mario Party Jamboree" and while this takes additional update time, it will help make its gameplay smooth.