UK iPhone Users Alarmed by Botched Severe Weather Alerts: 'Severe High Temps' at 39°F?

Yesterday, British iPhone users were "confused and amused" by unexpectedly severe weather warnings that showed a "serious threat to life" in a chilled 4°C (39°F), with one such alert warning about "severe high temperatures."

A test went wrong because a third-party company accidentally issued the warning sent by the name of the UK Met Office.

What Went Wrong?

According to BBC News, the erroneous warnings were the result of a mistake in a routine test conducted by a third-party meteorological aggregator.

This company gathers weather data and makes it available to various platforms, including Apple devices. Although the alerts were not intended for public release, an aggregation glitch pushed them to users' iPhones.

The test messages contained alerts regarding varied weather conditions, including snow, ice, rain, and even unseasonably high temperatures.

How UK iPhone Owners React to the Bizarre Warnings

The unexpected alerts received mixed reactions from the recipients. Some users were concerned about the "life-threatening" warnings, while others took a more humorous approach.

One user quipped, "Found that it's 5° outside and there is a severe weather alert stating 'severe high temperatures warning'. Light rain stops in 10 minutes, so I'm off out in my T-shirt."

Another joked that a severe high-temperature warning is appropriate for those who want to wear their bikinis.

Met Office Responds

The Met Office said this fault was a result of a testing procedure which it has since corrected. Nevertheless, because there is more than one data aggregation that uses the same system, then the possible additional test alerts could be communicated to the users for a little time.

Through a statement, the Met Office told users that, it identified the issue early and corrected it so it did not create more unnecessary confusion, 9to5Mac reports.

Even though the incident was resolved immediately, the incident served as a wake-up call for users to cross-check weather warnings with the Met Office before believing any surprise alert they received.

The Met Office is now working to stabilize the system, and iPhone users are now in the clear about the "severe high temperatures" sunny warning that will not return anytime soon.

