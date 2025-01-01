Online Streaming Ramps Up with Cable TV-Style Experiences—Is This an Upgrade or Downgrade?

Cable TV has been considered a thing of the past, particularly as it did not have an on-demand option for users unless they purchased it from their providers, with streaming taking over the world since it was released. However, there have been massive developments in the online streaming world where they are replicating cable TV experiences and bringing it back for the audience to enjoy.

Companies like Warner Bros. Discovery, Disney, NBCUniversal, and more have delivered on this experience in the age of digital streaming, but it is now leading many to wonder if this is an upgrade or a downgrade.

Online Streaming is Offering Cable TV-Style Experiences

Over the past years, streaming companies, including the titans of the industry like Netflix, Amazon, Disney, and Warner Bros. have made it so that premium experiences offer on-demand content that users may access unlimitedly, to their liking. However, as online streaming already cemented its status as an over-the-top media service, it effectively defeated the cable TV industry.

Streaming only requires the internet, while cable or satellite TV would need a terrestrial connection and installation for households or other locations which make it a hassle to get the coveted entertainment. However, there are already many companies that are reverting to cable TV-style offers for their streaming experiences, and this includes WBD's Max platform to be the latest.

US subscribers are now getting a dedicated "Channels" option on the homepage for adult profiles on ad-free Max tiers, and this delivers on various 24/7 live feeds that are simulcast with HBO programming, including its existing channels like HBO and HBO 2. The Channels feature takes users on the rundown of shows that are on cable, as curated by HBO including genres like drama, comedy, and other classic HBO shows.

Are Cable TV-style features an Upgrade or Downgrade?

However, in Max's case, users need not worry about the programming schedule as if they miss a show when tuning in to Channels, they are given the chance to rewind, start from the beginning, and fast-forward scenes. Additionally, the team also included a way to switch channels without going back to the Channels hub for select devices.

These features are not enjoyed on the real cable TV streaming experience as users have no control over its programming and the actions for the said show. It is either anticipating the movie when it starts or waiting for the next one to get the full experience.

While on-demand streaming has been a treat for all, it has also led to many being bored of what to watch on the platform, and cable-style streaming is upgrading the experience by giving subscribers a rundown of playing movies or shows without the need to choose or decide.

Streaming Killed Cable and Satellite TV

There are still cable TV-style experiences available in the market today, especially with YouTube TV, and this essentially offers cable or satellite channels to users but does not need ground-based connectivity for it to work. Essentially, TV streaming has made a significant shift towards online streaming from various platforms, with the "cut the cord" movement seen in the last decade.

While streaming effectively trumped cable and satellite businesses, the companies behind the platforms are offering the experience again for users, and this only shows that it is still a popular ordeal for entertainment but via a different medium.