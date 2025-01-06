Latest Leak Shows Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con Looking Like a 'Finalized' Retail Model

There are fresh leaks surrounding the Nintendo Switch 2 that are flooding the internet, and this time to take a clear look at the alleged new Joy-Con controller.

Recent photos of the Joy-Con were posted on the Chinese web forum Baidu Tieba, and if these images are accurate, we might be closer to the official reveal than we thought.

What the Leaked Joy-Con Photos Reveal

While leaks from the gaming world are often delivered with a pinch of skepticism, these latest pictures circulating on Reddit seem like the real deal. The images capture detailed shots of the side and back of the Joy-Con controller, which shed some interesting light on the design features of the next-generation console.

One of the most exciting details in these photos is the new Joy-Con attachment mechanism. The smooth surfaces visible in the images seem to suggest that magnets will be used to attach the Joy-Cons to the Nintendo Switch 2 console. This supports earlier rumors that the new controllers will have a magnetic connection, making them easier to detach and reattach than ever before.

Color Scheme and Button Placement

The photos also provide a closer look at the color scheme of the Joy-Con. According to TechRadar, the left Joy-Con is blue, while the right one features a mix of orange and black, which was predicted by earlier leaks. This reinforces the idea that the Nintendo Switch 2 will offer a vibrant, appealing look, keeping the iconic design that fans love while introducing a fresh, modern twist.

In addition, the pictures show a huge side button adjacent to the controller's trigger. Though it is not entirely obvious what this button might be used for, its placement makes one wonder if it may be related to attaching or detaching the controller from the console.

The rear side of the Joy-Con is also littered with regulatory markings, suggesting that this could be a finished product ready for retail sale, rather than a prototype.

Industrial Setting and Production Insights

TechRadar also assumes that the pictures seem to have been shot in a factory or industrial location, which seems to indicate that the Nintendo Switch 2 is still in production. This just fuels the fire because it means that the console is nearer to its launch than we thought.

With all the leaks, fans are waiting for an official announcement, which might be sooner than expected — even later this month.

Yet, nothing is confirmed, and the leaked images paired with past rumors concerning the functionality of the console point to a major move for Nintendo. So, if this Joy-Con design is any sign, it means an elegant, user-friendly console with a capacity of new capabilities.

For quite a while now, fans have been waiting to hear news on the Switch 2, and it now seems like the wait could be coming to a close with these new leaks. The chances of an official announcement are high, and there could be more leaks from Nintendo in the coming weeks as the production process kicks into high gear.

Last month, Tech Times reported that a new carry case accessory could hint at Switch 2's bigger size.