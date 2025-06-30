NASA Asks Netflix to Stream Its Live Space Content Featuring Launches, Spacewalks, ISS, and More

NASA has revealed Netflix as its latest streaming partner to deliver all the live content that the agency features on its NASA+ app, bringing over all of its space content and latest events directly to the streaming platform.

This gives space fans another platform to get the latest on all space activities and events of the agency, including rocket launches, spacewalks, and more.

NASA Partners with Netflix to Stream Live Space Content

The latest release from NASA announced their new venture to expand their online content, tapping Netflix to feature their live space content directly on their platform. The agency claims that this latest partnership will begin later this summer where Netflix will get the live programming content from its NASA+ app.

"Together, we're committed to a Golden Age of Innovation and Exploration – inspiring new generations – right from the comfort of their couch or in the palm of their hand from their phone," said NASA+ general manager, Rebecca Sirmons.

NASA highlighted the massive user base on Netflix which sees a global audience of more than 700 million people.

Spacewalks, Rocket Launches, ISS Streams Coming

Netflix users will get to see NASA+ content directly on the streaming platform, available directly with their existing subscription without an additional fee. Some of the featured content to enjoy live on Netflix includes astronaut spacewalks, rocket launches, and International Space Station coverages from NASA.

According to NASA, it will share more programming details of its missions ahead of the live streams on Netflix and other platforms.

Alternatively, users may also enjoy the experience on Prime Video or the NASA+ app.

NASA's Content Is Expanding

NASA is not one to gatekeep its content as the agency has shared live streams of its different missions to various platforms before. The agency started by streaming it on its website and its YouTube page, offering a live experience that gives space fans a front seat to their different ventures in the cosmos.

The agency also expanded the experience by launching the NASA+ app for users to download for free directly on their devices via app stores where it is available. The platform is known for offering an ad-free and subscription-free experience to its users, bringing the latest content from its missions as well as its replays and original programming on-demand.

Recently, the space agency has opted to expand its offers to other streaming platforms, announcing its first venture with Amazon's Prime Video to deliver all of its live and on-demand content.