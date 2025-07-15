Should Apple Replace Tim Cook as CEO? Experts Weigh In Amid AI Setbacks

Apple should replace Tim Cook as CEO, according to researchers from LightShed Partners. Analysts Walter Piecyk and Joe Galone contend that Apple now requires a visionary product-oriented leader, not one whose forte is logistics and operational efficiency.

Their criticism is a result of Apple's seeming lagging in the artificial intelligence (AI) field, particularly in comparison to rivals such as Microsoft and Meta.

The Tech Frontier Apple Can't Afford to Miss

As the experts wrote in a note to clients (via Bloomberg), Apple's shares have plummeted 16% in 2025 while Meta and Microsoft are up 25% and 19%, respectively. The fear is that the Cupertino giant couldn't innovate fast enough in AI will be the reason for slowing down long-term growth.

LightShed cautions that sitting out the AI wave could radically retool Apple's future. AI isn't a trend, but it's going to be the next big thing in every industry. If Apple gets behind now, it might never recover.

The company stressed that this isn't merely a matter of products. It said that it's the technology needed to survive the harsh tech landscape.

Glimpse at Apple's Track Record Under Cook

Despite recent challenges, Tim Cook's leadership has been unquestionably successful in the long term. Apple's stock has risen more than 1,400% since Cook became CEO in 2011, well ahead of the S&P 500's 430% gain.

According to MacRumors, Cook's time at Apple was characterized by supply chain excellence, fiscal restraint, and consistent growth. Critics contend that innovation has cooled and that the company's culture has become less product focused.

Leadership Changes Stir Speculation

The recent departure of Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams, long regarded as Cook's likely successor, has fueled speculation regarding eventual leadership. Sabih Khan will take Williams' place, but attention is now focused on John Ternus, Apple's senior VP of hardware engineering, as a potential future CEO.

LightShed admits that Cook was the appropriate leader for Apple when he was appointed. But with tech's generational changes and the beginning of AI control, they state Apple requires "more disruptive change, not less."

Why a CEO Transition Is Unlikely For Now

Despite all this, industry analysts say a leadership change is unlikely to happen in the short term. There is no obvious heir apparent to take over, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Moreover, Apple's board of directors, made up of veteran Cook loyalists such as Arthur Levinson, Susan Wagner, and Ronald Sugar, has demonstrated no inclination to make a change.

Critics admitted that Cook needs to be held accountable for Apple's recent shortcomings: a lackluster rollout of AI, dated product designs, and declining developer relations. Nevertheless, the board is said to still believe in his capacity to navigate the company through its existing headwinds.

Can Cook's Power Actually Increase?

Intriguingly, rather than taking a back seat, Cook could sink deeper into Apple. With current chairman Arthur Levinson close to retirement age, speculation has surrounded Cook potentially taking that role down the line while keeping his CEO position. This follows the trend with other tech chiefs such as Satya Nadella and Jamie Dimon.

According to Patently Apple, one of Apple's trusted advisers, Eddy Cue, said that the company will be the next "BlackBerry or Nokia" if it does not change leadership. Positioning Ternus as his replacement is most likely feasible given that he's 15 years younger than Cook.