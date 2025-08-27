Google Backs Nuclear Innovation with Kairos Power, TVA for Oak Ridge Reactor

Google is joining the clean energy movement by partnering with Kairos Power and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) to build a small modular nuclear reactor in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

The Hermes 2 project is set to be online by the next decade and produce as much as 50 megawatts of electricity. This power will assist in powering Google's growing Tennessee and Alabama data centers that enable key services like cloud hosting, data storage, and artificial intelligence.

Next-Gen Nuclear Power Purchase Agreement

As written in the latest blog post, the collaboration is set up as a power purchase agreement (PPA), in which TVA will purchase electricity from Kairos Power and deliver the clean energy features to Google. This is a historic first as the inaugural U.S. utility buy of electricity from a Generation IV nuclear reactor.

While Hermes 2 is just a small part of Google's ultimate aim to procure 500 megawatts, it shows a scalable approach in which utilities, technology giants, and developers can split costs and risks for prospective nuclear facilities.

Nuclear Energy Matters for Google's Growth

Unlike solar and wind energy, which fluctuate with weather conditions, nuclear power delivers a steady supply of clean electricity. For Google, this ensures round-the-clock reliability for powering large-scale infrastructure.

TVA CEO Don Moul regarded nuclear as the "bedrock of the future of energy security." He added that Google's investment benefits not just the company but also TVA's 10 million customers and the broader U.S. energy landscape.

Clean, Reliable Energy Vision

Government leaders and industry executives have lauded the partnership for advancing advanced nuclear. Google's Global Head of Data Center Energy, Amanda Peterson Corio, pointed out that the collaboration will speed the deployment of next-generation nuclear solutions.

Kairos Power CEO Mike Laufer added that the project is a milestone toward making nuclear power commercially viable. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee emphasized the state's leadership position in guiding America's energy innovation, citing its heritage and dedication to safe, clean nuclear energy.

Economic and Workforce Implications in Oak Ridge

The Hermes 2 project is also cast as an economic impetus for Oak Ridge, a city with a long history of nuclear research. In addition to energy production, it is anticipated to create well-paying jobs and bolster the regional industry.

Training initiatives are in progress with the University of Tennessee and other institutions to prepare workers with the technical competencies necessary for next-generation nuclear work.

Overcoming Challenges and Criticism

Although the project envisions innovation and expansion, nuclear power initiatives have traditionally been plagued by delays and cost overruns, per TechRadar.

Critics are unsure if experimental reactor designs can indeed provide cheap and reliable energy at scale, particularly in comparison with fast-evolving renewable technologies such as solar and wind. Nevertheless, Google and its collaborators see Hermes 2 as a proof of concept that could define the future of clean energy rollout.