The next Apple event is right around the corner, but rumors claim that the AirPods Pro will also be joining the showcase and deliver the much-awaited debut of the next-generation in-ear wireless earphones.

Historically, the AirPods announcements and release dates coincide with the iPhone drops, and in the confirmed iPhone 17 event, it is speculated to also make an appearance.

The latest rumor from a trusted analyst reveals the speculated timeline of the AirPods Pro 3's arrival, which may take place this fall.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 Rumored to Launch With iPhone 17

A new report from Bloomberg elaborates on a rumor about the possible arrival of the new AirPods Pro 3 to the market, saying that it could possibly join the iPhone 17 event.

The new AirPods Pro 3's rumored timeline was shared by Bloomberg, alongside a potential pre-order date and release date.

Furthermore, the report also claims that in the upcoming September 9 event, Apple will also reveal the new Apple Watch regular series and Apple Watch Ultra 3.

The AirPods Pro 3 is expected to deliver the new H3 chip, improved Active Noise Cancelation (ANC), the rumored heart rate monitor that is similar to the Powerbeats Pro 2 has, and Live Translation support.

AirPods Pro 3 Pre-Order, Release Date Speculations

According to Bloomberg, Apple will open the pre-orders for the AirPods Pro 3 several days after the September 9, specifically on September 12. It is also expected that this date would also be the start of the iPhone 17's pre-orders.

Lastly, it is rumored that the AirPods Pro 3 will be available to purchase by September 19, one week after its pre-order dates.

What to Expect from the AirPods Pro 3?

Earlier this year, rumors about the AirPods Pro 3 began appearing from trusted sources and leakers, claiming that the device is finally releasing this year in time for the iPhone 17 release.

One report in April revealed that Apple has completed the development of the H3 chipset and is ready for production to power the AirPods Pro 3.

There is still no concrete evidence from Apple regarding its development of the AirPods Pro 3, and knowing the company, it will not release any teasers or confirmations ahead of its events.

That being said, a recent change within Apple's code pointed to the AirPods Pro 3's arrival, with the line reflecting "AirPods Pro 2 or later," suggesting that the successor is nearby.

There were also significant feature drops from Apple's latest iOS 26 release relating to the AirPods devices, focusing on the likes of Studio Quality Audio recording, Camera remote, and enhanced voice quality on calls, and these require H2 chips or later.

The arrival of new AirPods Pro 3 would fit these new iOS 26 features for the audio wearables perfectly, fueling its arrival speculations.