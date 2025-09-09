Signal Brings Secure Backups to Help You Recover Your Messages Safely

Signal is rolling out a much-awaited feature: secure backups. Now, users can safely store and restore their message history, something that was impossible before without manually backing up or transferring messages across devices.

Signal's Secure Backup is Finally Here

Signal's new secure backup feature is now available in beta for Android users. The system automatically saves your messages in an encrypted format and updates backups every 24 hours. This ensures your conversations are protected and easy to recover.

Free users get up to 45 days of backup storage, giving them time to retrieve important chats. For extended storage, Signal charges $1.99 per month. This makes sense, considering the costs of server storage, especially for users with media-heavy conversations, such as photos and videos.

Privacy and Security With Signal's Backup

Signal prioritizes your privacy. Your backup data is encrypted and stored without any connection to your Signal account or payment details to ensure maximum privacy.

When restoring your backup, you'll need a 64-character recovery key. It's crucial to keep this key safe because if you lose it, you won't be able to recover your data. Signal has made it clear that it cannot assist with lost keys.

Easy Opt-In Feature and Future Updates

The secure backup feature is optional, so you can choose whether to use it or not, Android Police reports. To activate it, simply go to the Settings menu on your Android device. Once enabled, Signal will automatically create daily backups of your chat history.

In the future, Signal plans to let users download backups to their preferred location and transfer encrypted message histories between Android, iOS, and desktop devices.

Why Signal Users Should Be Excited

Secure backups is a long-requested feature that many users want to have on Signal. This time, the messaging platform has listened to make it happen. Impressively, this update maintains the app's strong privacy focus while adding more convenience for users.

Just a word of warning: even secure messaging apps are not as safe as you think. Exercise caution when accessing links and talking to people you do not know.