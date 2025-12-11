Apple AirTag 2: 5 New Features Are Reportedly Coming, But When's the Release Date?

Apple has been rumored to be working on the AirTag 2 for several months now, and a new report suggests that the Cupertino tech giant has five new features in store for the next-generation tracker upgrade.

Apple AirTag 2: Five New Features Reportedly Coming

A new report from Macworld's Filipe Espósito reveals five new features expected to arrive alongside the AirTag 2, with Apple putting in massive improvements for the Bluetooth tracker's next generation.

The first feature centers on an improved pairing process that would allow users to easily connect their AirTag 2 out of the box. And while the original AirTag gave users a decent pairing process, the AirTag 2 is reportedly set to deliver upgrades that would make it easier and straightforward for all.

Next, the AirTag 2 is rolling out enhanced Precision Finding, a feature that was already introduced with the original AirTag, to allow users to better pinpoint the location of an object, pet, and more.

According to the report, Apple is also adding a feature called "detailed battery level reporting," which would give users better information about the AirTag 2's remaining charge. This feature may be similar to the Battery Statistics that is already available on the iPhone's settings.

It was also mentioned that the AirTag 2 would get "Improved Moving," which may enhance the tracking capabilities via connected devices while moving. This would be greatly beneficial for pets and luggage that get lost.

Lastly, the report also mentioned that the AirTag 2 would be easier to track despite being in crowded areas or places. This improved accuracy could potentially help users find what they are looking for, especially if the location they are in is already getting rowdy.

Macworld said that these recent features were discovered as part of a leak that centered on an internal build of iOS 26.

When Is the AirTag 2's Release Date?

According to 9to5Mac's report, there were previous rumors claiming that the AirTag 2 was coming this year, and the recent report from Macworld mentioned an internal designation for the tracker, calling it the "2025AirTag."

However, there are still no announcements or mentions from Apple regarding the tracker's availability as of writing.

That said, 9to5Mac claimed that the year is not yet over, and Apple still has a small window to release the AirTag 2. The Cupertino tech giant may share the announcement via a press release on its website and then make it available on its online and retail stores.