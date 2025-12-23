Tim Cook's Top Priority, Apple Glasses, Could Finally be Unveiled Next Year, Says Report

Over the past months, reports have claimed that Tim Cook's top priority for Apple's tech development is the Apple Glasses, and now, there is a new report claiming that it could finally be unveiled next year.

Tim Cook's Top Priority, Apple Glasses, Could Be Unveiled Next Year

According to a new report from 9to5Mac, there is a possibility that Apple is already preparing for a massive launch next year, and this would be Tim Cook's priority development, the Apple Glasses.

This latest claim builds on the many rumors before it, which said that 2026 is the year that the Apple Glasses may be unveiled by the company.

However, it is important to note that the reports highlighted the word "unveiled" for the Apple Glasses' debut next year, meaning it may only be a showcase from Apple to confirm the wearable's existence.

This "show and tell" from Apple next year may share the many details to confirm what is coming for the Apple Glasses, similar to the WWDC '23 unveiling of the Vision Pro.

It was revealed that the real vision of Tim Cook for the company is to deliver a legitimate, full-fledged augmented reality (AR) glasses that users may wear every day. The biggest feature it plans to deliver is the way to augment virtual elements to the real world via an overlay inside the glasses, as well as the sharing data, information, and more via the wearable.

Next year's glasses would reportedly be a wearable similar to the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

What to Expect From the Apple Glasses

What will a Ray-Ban Meta smart-glasses-like device mean for Apple? Well, it will reportedly be a pair of wearable glasses that does not have its own display and will be another accessory that relies on the iPhone, similar to the Apple Watch.

That said, it will feature the likes of Siri, Apple Intelligence, and built-in open-ear speakers on the arms that require the iPhone for most of its functions.

Earlier this year, a report claimed that Tim Cook had mandated a massive focus on developing Apple's first daily smart glasses that could rival Meta and its Ray-Ban and Oakley collaborations. It was revealed that the goal is not yet to deliver the AR experiences, but to challenge Meta's dominance in the industry, setting aside the Vision Pro developments for now.