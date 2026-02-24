Apple Moves Mac Mini Production to the US to Boost Domestic Manufacturing Outside China, Vietnam

Apple is set to start producing its Mac mini desktop computers in the United States later this year as part of its global production strategy.

With the Cupertino tech giant eyeing to expand domestic manufacturing, the move means reducing dependence on overseas facilities and strengthening its supply chain amid geopolitical and economic pressures.

Mac Mini Manufacturing Moves to Houston

Apple Chief Operating Officer Sabih Khan confirmed the news during a video interview with The Wall Street Journal while touring a Foxconn facility in Houston, Texas.

"We're very excited to tell you that later this year, we will be beginning Mac mini manufacturing right here in this space."

Apple currently produces thousands of units weekly and plans to scale domestic production to meet growing global demand.

According to Reuters, Khan added that Apple "feels more confident" about Mac Mini's long-term demand. The said product is more popular than the Mac Pro, as he described.

From Vietnam and China to the US Soil

Previously, Mac mini production was concentrated in Vietnam and China. This transition mirrors Apple's earlier decision to manufacture the 2013 Mac Pro domestically, signaling the company's willingness to produce premium hardware on American soil.

This was even more evident when the CEO Tim Cook visited Hanoi in 2024 and announced the increased Vietnam spending of Apple for its suppliers in the region.

Local production also allows Apple to maintain tighter control over quality and logistics.

Strengthening U.S. Semiconductor Supply

Apple's strategy includes closer collaboration with domestic semiconductor suppliers. Exclusive footage from GlobalWafers and TSMC facilities in Arizona highlights efforts to secure high-quality chips locally.

With that, the company aims to safeguard efficiency and stability for its Mac mini production line by relying on US-based semiconductor partners. It's a huge move to bolster domestic presence and, at the same time, easily adjust to the imposed tariffs from the Trump administration.