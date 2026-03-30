Samsung Hearapy App Uses 100Hz Sound to Reduce Motion Sickness: Does It Really Work?

Samsung has introduced a new Android application called Hearapy, designed to help reduce motion sickness through sound-based therapy.

The app works best when paired with the company's latest earbuds, the Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro, although it can also be used with other headphones or earphones.

Science-Backed Approach Using 100Hz Sound Waves

The concept behind Samsung Hearapy is based on findings from a Japanese study conducted at the University of Nagoya. Researchers found that exposure to a 100Hz sine wave at around 75–85 decibels may temporarily reduce symptoms of motion sickness.

According to the study, this specific frequency is believed to stimulate the inner ear's vestibular system, which plays a key role in balance and spatial orientation.

By doing so, it may help reduce the sensory mismatch between what the eyes see and what the inner ear senses, one of the main causes of motion sickness.

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How the Hearapy App Works

As SamMobile wrote, the Samsung Hearapy app generates a precise 100Hz tone that users listen to for about one minute. The tech giant says this may provide temporary relief that can last for up to two hours, depending on the individual.

For best results, the company recommends using the Samsung Galaxy Buds4 Pro, as they are tuned to deliver more accurate frequency reproduction. However, users can still try the effect with other audio devices, although results may vary based on sound quality and frequency response.

Users are also advised to set the volume to a level that feels loud but still comfortable. The tone can be replayed whenever symptoms return, making it a flexible option for travel situations such as car rides, flights, or boat trips.

How Motion Sickness Happens

Motion sickness occurs when the brain receives conflicting signals from the eyes, inner ear, and body. The vestibular system, located in the inner ear, is responsible for maintaining balance. When it detects motion that doesn't match visual input, symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, and discomfort can occur.

GSMArena reported that the 100Hz tone used in Hearapy is believed to help "reset" or stabilize this system by gently stimulating the balance organs, though researchers emphasize that results may vary from person to person.