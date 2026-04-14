OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Targeted in Arson Attack, Suspect Faces Attempted Murder, Terror Charges

Authorities have charged a 20-year-old Texas man following a violent incident targeting Sam Altman, the man behind ChatGPT.

According to officials, the suspect allegedly threw an incendiary device at Altman's residence before later vandalizing the company's San Francisco headquarters. No injuries were reported.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Calls Incident a Planned Attack

Per CNN, investigators from the Federal Bureau of Investigation described the assault as deliberate and targeted.

Authorities say the suspect attempted to ignite Altman's home and later damaged glass doors at OpenAI's office while issuing violent threats.

Law enforcement officers apprehended the suspect near the headquarters shortly after the incident, preventing further escalation.

"We interpret this behavior for just what it is: An attempt on Mr. Altman's life and an extreme danger to those around him and those who work for his company," San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said during the news conference.

Anti-AI Manifesto Reveals Possible Motive

During the investigation, officials uncovered a document allegedly authored by the suspect expressing strong opposition to artificial intelligence. The material reportedly contained threats aimed at executives and investors involved in AI development.

Authorities consider this manifesto a key piece of evidence in establishing motive and intent.

Serious Charges Filed at State and Federal Levels

The Verge reported that prosecutors have filed multiple charges, including attempted murder, attempted arson, and destruction of property using explosives.

At the federal level, additional charges include possession of an unregistered weapon. Officials are also evaluating whether the case qualifies as domestic terrorism, depending on evidence related to intent and broader impact.

Investigation Ongoing as Court Proceedings Begin

The suspect is expected to appear in court for arraignment, where prosecutors may seek detention without bail. Investigators continue to gather evidence, including materials recovered from the suspect's residence, as they build their case.

OpenAI Condemns Violence, Supports Open Dialogue

In response, OpenAI reiterated its support for open discussion around AI while strongly condemning acts of violence. The company emphasized that debate over emerging technologies must remain peaceful and constructive.

Just a day after the incident, the OpenAI CEO accused Elon Musk's proposal as "legal ambush." It appears that the two tycoons are not yet done with their clash, and a trial is expected to begin on April 27.