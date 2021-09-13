Mable is here to bring a health tech startup that would focus on disability care for patients, and this one was started by Dylan Alcott, a known US Grand Slam Tennis Champion and Paralympic medalist. The goal is to provide medical care to the elderly and disabled people, and the health tech company has already raised $100 million for this.

Mable Raises $100M to Push to Health Tech

Startup Daily reports that Mable has successfully raised $100 million for its services, and it is known to be a health tech startup that is based mainly in Australia. The company focuses on providing health tech support for the elderly and disabled people, adhering to what they need and want to make life easier.

Global private equity firm General Atlantic has pursued to fund Mable with the recent funding which they have received.

This also goes alongside the win of Dylan Alcott in the US Open Quad championships, which recently concluded. Alcott is known for winning the US Grand Slam Tennis Championships, as well as his Paralympic career.

The recent funding would grow Mable's online platform which was already planned for an upgrade and improvements, something which the recent funding would ensure.

Mable: Health Tech Startup for Disabled People and Elderly

Mable is aiming to revolutionize health care for the elderly and the disabled in Australia, and it is something that the company has focused on since day one. This is one of the few health techs that focused on caring for disabled people, especially as it heavily integrates the use of the online platform for better accessibility.

The company's focus is to give people the right care and attention which they need, all integrated with technology and its online platform. The program focuses on finding a support worker near a person, someone which they can "book" or assign to a person that needs attention and having them booked for sessions.

Mable offers safety and security as these registered support workers are verified and registered to their platform.

Mable: Backed Up By Dylan Alcott

Dylan Alcott is a known Australian Tennis Champion with a disability, something which did not affect his achievements in his career. The athlete backs Mable and its services that aim to debut health care to those that badly need it.

