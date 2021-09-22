The new Crypto Hobos NFT collection is becoming more popular than ever as its rarity attracts blockchain fans. As of the moment, non-fungible token artworks are further increasing their values as they are integrated into various platforms.

Some of them remain art collections, which investors can purchase by buying their rights of the digital items. On the other hand, some NFTs are entering the gaming industry.

Right now, "Axie Infinity" and other blockchain games are attracting more and more players since consumers can earn while enjoying these NFT titles.

However, digital artworks and play-to-earn games seem to be lacking uniqueness as various companies and artists are releasing their own NFTs.

Because of this, some individuals are trying to take advantage of this by creating unusual blockchain artworks to acquire investors. These include the rising Crypto Hobos collection.

Crypto Hobos' Rarity Attracts More Consumers

Crypto Hobos feature a collection of handmade-NFTs. This means that these digital artworks are based on actual masterpieces by different artists.

The creators behind the Crypto Hobos NFT collection confirmed that their community is expanding further.

"We passed 3k unique Crypto Hobos owners and 1k ETH secondary sales on @openseain just 24h," tweeted Crypto Hobos via its official Twitter account.

This just shows that blockchain-based artworks could still expand as new digital artists appear. In other news, Trauma Llamas NFT went on sale last Sept. 21.

On the other hand, the protest-themed NFT collection called MetaVoicers is also attracting a lot of consumers.

What Makes Crypt Hobos Different?

According to Market Realist, the rising Crypto Hobos collection features rare NFTs that are all handmade. It has 8,000 images, which are created by combing more than 200 traits.

On the other hand, the handmade-blockchain artworks are also categorized into 15 types, depending on the technique used by the artist.

As of the moment, its rarity is already driving sales in Opensea rankings.

