Griffin Davis , Tech Times

The new Crypto Hobos NFT collection is becoming more popular than ever as its rarity attracts blockchain fans. As of the moment, non-fungible token artworks are further increasing their values as they are integrated into various platforms. 

Crypto Hobos Handmade-NFT Begins To Make Waves! What Makes Its Rarity Different From Axie and Other NFTs?
(Photo : Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)
This picture taken on June 25, 2021 shows a visitor looking at artist Yasumasa Yonehara's "Sup" with a mobile phone app, during "CrypTOKYO", a physical blockchain art exhibition in Tokyo. - Some 150 non-fungible tokens (NFT) from several dozen artists were on display at the "CrypTokyo" exhibition in the Japanese capital's trendy Harajuku district. - TO GO WITH STORY by Etienne BALMER RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION.

 

Some of them remain art collections, which investors can purchase by buying their rights of the digital items. On the other hand, some NFTs are entering the gaming industry.

Right now, "Axie Infinity" and other blockchain games are attracting more and more players since consumers can earn while enjoying these NFT titles.

However, digital artworks and play-to-earn games seem to be lacking uniqueness as various companies and artists are releasing their own NFTs.

Because of this, some individuals are trying to take advantage of this by creating unusual blockchain artworks to acquire investors. These include the rising Crypto Hobos collection.

Crypto Hobos' Rarity Attracts More Consumers

Crypto Hobos feature a collection of handmade-NFTs. This means that these digital artworks are based on actual masterpieces by different artists.

The creators behind the Crypto Hobos NFT collection confirmed that their community is expanding further.

Crypto Hobos Handmade-NFT Begins To Make Waves! What Makes Its Rarity Different From Axie and Other NFTs?

(Photo : Photo by MARCO BELLO/AFP via Getty Images)
A banner (designed by artists Stacey Coon, Anastasia Sultzer, and Nanu Berks) with the logo of bitcoin is seen during the crypto-currency conference Bitcoin 2021 Convention at the Mana Convention Center in Miami, Florida, on June 4, 2021. (Photo by Marco BELLO / AFP) / The mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Marco BELLO has been modified in AFP systems adding the credit of the artists.

"We passed 3k unique Crypto Hobos owners and 1k ETH secondary sales on @openseain just 24h," tweeted Crypto Hobos via its official Twitter account.

Also Read: 'Dragons of Midgard' NFTs Public Sale on Sept. 22, Play-to-Earn NFT Game Coming Soon

This just shows that blockchain-based artworks could still expand as new digital artists appear. In other news, Trauma Llamas NFT went on sale last Sept. 21.

On the other hand, the protest-themed NFT collection called MetaVoicers is also attracting a lot of consumers.

What Makes Crypt Hobos Different? 

According to Market Realist, the rising Crypto Hobos collection features rare NFTs that are all handmade. It has 8,000 images, which are created by combing more than 200 traits. 

On the other hand, the handmade-blockchain artworks are also categorized into 15 types, depending on the technique used by the artist. 

As of the moment, its rarity is already driving sales in Opensea rankings.

For more news updates about Crypto Hobos and other rising NFT collections, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes. 

Related Article: NFT Game 'Splinterlands' Hits 260,000 Daily User Count--Most Popular Blockchain Game So Far

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Tags: Crypto Hobos Crypto Hobos NFT Handmade NFT NFT Rarity Axie nfts NFT