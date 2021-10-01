NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) has snapped a photo of the Perseverance Rover as it came across the rover at the right place and right time as it passed by. It showed the look of the Mars rover from space, and it can be mistaken as a rock that has a slightly different look to it from afar, especially as its color is somehow themed after the planet.

The tandem of Mars Ingenuity helicopter and Perseverance rover is known to be aiming to find out the history of the Red Planet and if there ever were signs of life here. The studies now aim to see if Mars is a viable planet that humans can live on, something which would help in making it another planet to thrive and create a civilization.

Mars Recon Orbiter Captures Perseverance Rover on Mars Rock

The Perseverance rover is only minding its own business, especially as it attempts to collect intact rock samples from the Red Planet after having failed attempts as it drills down. As it continues its daily mission of exploring the area of the Jezero Crater, Perseverance has had a special visitor in the form of NASA's MRO.

The MRO or Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter has snapped a photo of the Perseverance Rover, something which the team of HiRISE from the University of Arizona, in partnership with NASA and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

The main goal of the image is not to take a photo for Perseverance but to see the area on a larger scale from the rover's cameras. This is more of a satellite's eye view or bird's eye view for the Earth, as it aims to evaluate the region and the possible route that the Perseverance would take or traverse as it continues with its mission.

The said location was 2,300 feet or 700 meters away from its original landing site back in February, when the rover set its wheels first on the Red Planet.

Read Also: Earth Has Lost A Bit of Its Brightness, And That's NOT A Good Thing

How to Track the Perseverance Rover

The HiRISE team would not take photos all the time and would not be the one to update on the location of the Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter during their stay in the Red Planet.

However, do not fear. They still can be tracked, as they provide a real-time positioning system that can tell where they are and the journey which these spacecraft already covered.

NASA's Mars Perseverance Rover location website can tell the public what the small car-sized martian vehicle is up to, and where it is now, as it goes around to do its supposed mission.

Mars Mission: Human-Ready?

The Mars mission has been a long, curated plan of NASA, something which has been under development for a long time now for human missions. For now, it is still under monitoring from rovers like Curiosity and Perseverance, along with the help of the Ingenuity space helicopter.

That being said, NASA's Mars mission is not yet human-ready as of the moment. Even SpaceX's Starship mission that is bound for the Red Planet is not yet quite there, despite people thinking that the space industry is close to breaking the barrier and making life multi-planetary.

Related Article: Ingenuity Helicopter's 14th Flight Has Not Pushed Through

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.