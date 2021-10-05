Apple's A15 Bionic chip on the new iPhone 13 series smartphones is reportedly faster than the earlier claims of the company.

According to the latest source, the Cupertino giant's own processor has an impressive set of improvements based on the recent review.

A15 Bionic Processor is Even Faster Than 50%

According to a review written by AnandTech on Monday, Oct.4, Apple's newest chip was in fact 62% faster compared to what the firm claimed previously.

The earlier claim was 50% in performance.

The source said that the A15 chip has two CPU microarchitectures intended for the efficiency cores (4) and performance cores (2).

It also features N5P, which is regarded to be an improved version of the 5nm process. This component is what makes the chip more viable for its high-frequency capacity.

The media outlet added that the system cache of Apple's A15 comes with a 32MB boost. This size was twice better compared to its predecessor A14. The report also noted that this is one of the key factors when it comes to processor's power efficiency.

Furthermore, the 55% improvement on the Bionic iGPU put it in the place with the likes of the prestigious chips in the market.

However, AnandTech highlighted that compared to the Snapdragon 888, its L2 size is larger.

"Apple here instead has managed to reduce power whilst increasing performance, meaning energy efficiency is improved by 17% on the peak performance states versus the A14," AnandTech stated.

The Downside of A15 GPU

From Macrumors' recent report, the criticism for the A15 chip could be attributed to the latest PCB design.

AnandTech criticized the amount of throttling present in the iPhone 13 Pro.

The thermal design of Apple's smartphone is something that needs to be addressed. Many users are still complaining about overheating issues when using their iPhones.

Despite this problem, it seems that the iPhone 13 series products are still impressive in speed and efficiency in phone competition.

The tech website further said that the significant improvements in the A15 chip would pave the way for iPhone 13's longer battery span.

So far, it surpassed A14 in overall performance.

A15 is Better Than A14 in CPU Benchmark

Last month, a report showed that the Apple A15 chip presented a 21% CPU performance over the previous model. At the time of writing, the Bionic processor was reported to be arriving for the iPhone 13 lineup.

A massive bump in performance was possible through the multiple cores of the chip. Compared to iPhone 12's SoC score of 3832, A15 posed a stellar 4621 edge.

At the time of publication, Macrumors wrote on its old report that the Geekbench results yielded a 10608 metal score for iPhone 13. This was still deemed to be lower compared to iPhone 13 Pro's score of 14216.

