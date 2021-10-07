Nokia has announced the launch of the Nokia MX Industrial Edge. This industrial edge solution is the first of its kind in the industry.

It is a cloud-native, mission-critical industrial edge solution that helps enterprises with accelerating their operational technology (OT) digitalization initiatives.

The Nokia MX Industrial Edge makes use of Intel's innovations to help enterprises advance their journey to Industry 4.0. The new solution offered by Nokia is based on the company's AirFrame Open Edge server. The server leverages Intel's latest innovations and central processing units (CPUs) for guaranteed high-capacity processing.

According to the press release posted on the Nokia website, the Nokia MX Industrial Edge "uniquely combines compute, storage, wired/wireless networking, one-click industrial applications and automated management onto a unified, on-premise OT digital transformation platform."

How exactly can the Nokia MX Industrial Edge help enterprises? Enterprises who adopt this new industrial edge solution can take advantage of on-premise cloud-edge architecture that can provide enterprises with the low latency required for reliable operations.

All this is possible while still keeping data local to maintain data sovereignty within the enterprise environment.

According to Stephan Litjens, Head of Enterprise Solutions at Nokia, "The Nokia MX Industrial Edge is built from the ground up to deliver the guaranteed performance, security and reliability that OT digitalization use cases require."

Nokia MX Industrial Edge and Intel's Innovations

In order to help enterprises achieve their digital transformation goals, the new Nokia MX Industrial Edge is utilizing innovations by technology company Intel.

Per the press release posted on the Intel website, the Nokia MX Industrial Edge is based on the AirFrame Open Edge server. This server actually leverages Intel's latest innovations and central processing units (CPUs), guaranteeing high capacity processing.

Nokia and Intel's Long-Standing Partnership

According to Caroline Chan, vice president of the Network Platforms Group and general manager of the Network Business Incubation Division at Intel, Intel and Nokia have a "long-standing partnership."

This long-standing partnership has allowed both companies to provide innovative solutions. As far as the Nokia MX Industrial Edge is concerned, the partnership provides solutions "from the core to the edge of the intelligent network, which Nokia is expanding to accelerate Industry 4.0 adoption."

"The combination of Intel's innovations and CPUs alongside Nokia's MX Industrial Edge platform and 5G technology will offer enterprise customers the ability to connect, deploy and manage their environments," said Chan, as quoted in the Intel press release.

Thanks to the Nokia MX Industrial Edge, enterprises will surely benefit from the scalable performance of the industrial edge solution and its high-speed, low-latency, reliable communications, according to Chan.

