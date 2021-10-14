NASA's Jet Propulsion scientists see human landings on Saturn's and Jupiter's moon before 2100 or before the end of the 21st century.

NASA Scientists See Human Landing on Saturn's, Jupiter's Moons

As per Futurism's latest report, NASA scientists in California suggest that human beings could likely be on multiple planets in the next century.

The prediction of the said scientists further claimed that the upcoming human-crewed mission on Mars, which could likely be delayed by the Blue Origin lawsuit, will be followed by other human landings in the Asteroid Belt objects.

After which, humans will start landing in the moons of both Saturn and Jupiter. It is to note that all of these are in the span of the 21st century, scientists further suggest.

But the monumental space missions will not end in this century. They also see humans reaching the ends of the Solar System in the 23rd century.

Meanwhile, another journey faces humans in the 24th century as they land to more star systems.

Saturn's and Jupiter's Moons

According to Forbes, way back in 1962, the late United States President John F. Kennedy said that: "We choose to go to the moons of Jupiter and Saturn and do the other things not because they are easy but because they are hard."

However, the last time that humans landed on the moon of the Earth was in 1972, and NASA has yet to bring another crewed mission there.

But some NASA scientists are now predicting that the crewed mission will reach other far-flung planets like the moons of both Saturn and Jupiter, including the Callisto, Europa, Titan, and Enceladus, at least within the 21st century.

Another Home Beyond Earth?

The paper of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory Scientists predicting the future space exploration achievements of humankind beyond this century goes by the title "Avoiding the Great Filter: A Projected Timeframe for Human Expansion Off-World."

Futurism said in the same report that other scientists noted that the "Great Filter" will force civilization here on Earth to find ways to avoid self-annihilation, which includes looking for another planet to live on.

It is worth noting that people on Earth are currently facing numerous threats to their existence, such as the worsening climate change, the possibility of a nuclear war, viruses wiping off the population.

Not just that, there are other factors to look into like the upcoming asteroid crashes, as well as the emergence of artificial intelligence.

That said, billionaire Elon Musk, who is also the CEO and founder of space exploration firm, SpaceX, has been pushing for a multi-planetary life.

Last July 14, Musk even revealed that he believes in the "population collapse," noting that SpaceX seeks to create a civilization on Mars to save us from that.

