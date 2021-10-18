Radio Waves from the Milky Way Galaxy have been intercepted and heard by researchers, and it has been a massive phenomenon as it comes from practically nowhere. There are no known potential life or systems out there from where the source is, and the researchers that have discovered this find it odd or strange to be receiving this type of energy.

Earlier last September, there was another phenomenon that found said radio waves from the center of the Milky Way Galaxy, which has also intercepted radio waves from the middle of nowhere. It is still something that is leaving scientists to wonder on how the galaxy and planets were made, especially from stars and other elements present in space.

Milky Way's Radio Wave Presence

The Milky Way's center was thought to be where phenomenons of life or stars emerge, but it has now been a source for many radio waves that have sent their presence throughout this system. While it does not represent life per se, it is still something that may mean something or contain a message behind which researchers find strange.

According to a study entitled "Discovery of ASKAP J173608.2-321635 as a Highly Polarized Transient Point Source with the Australian SKA Pathfinder" via The Astrophysical Journal, a new emission was heard.

This could mean a lot of things, and the researchers have not yet pinpointed the discovery, as it remains as a mystery or strange one, having come from nowhere.

Ziteng Wang from The University of Sydney is the lead of the research and looking for the source where it has emitted, and something that is the possible source of the radio wave. There was nothing to see when the researchers have viewed it through a telescope that is powerful enough to view distant galaxies or systems.

What Is It?

It is still a marvel for the researchers and scholars that looked from behind the telescope and apparatuses that can detect radio waves as they saw nothing. There are also no indicators that it came from a distant planet or galaxies, especially as it used several space instruments such as the ASKAP, MeerKAT, and more from different nations.

Potentially, it could mean an alien life form, but it still is a wild claim and is not possible until there is concrete evidence of its source. The world still has little knowledge of the great beyond and the cosmos, something that scientists are looking for so that it provides knowledge and answer to the questions by people.

Can It Have a Source?

All things can make sounds, and sound is created by a source, so this means that this radio wave emission has a source, and it is not something that came from nowhere. It may also come from the entire Milky Way galaxy, as it is a system that houses billions of stars, or it could be from other galaxies as well.

