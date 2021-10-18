Apple's AirPods 3 has finally been revealed, and it was "Unleashed" from October's event that a lot of people have not expected but have been asking for since last year. The AirPods 3 will still be in-ear but would not feature a noise-canceling feature, as it is reserved for the AirPods Pro, but that does not mean it lacks new functions.

It was initially thought that September 2020's release of the iPads from the "Time Flies" event would have the AirPods. But this has been expected for the subsequent events that followed, until such a time in December 2020 where Apple revealed the AirPods Max or the over-the-ear version it has.

Last September 2021, or the California Streaming event, was thought to finally be the one to release the AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods 3rd Gen, but it was short a month as the latter came for October.

Apple AirPods 3 Revealed

The hype may be on the Apple computer of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, but that does not mean that other releases have been overshadowed or is not important as the PC. This is particularly about the Apple AirPods 3, a device that has been long-requested by users and has now arrived to bring its latest features.

The device would still be the sleek and lightweight earphones by Apple, featuring the True Wireless Bluetooth function it has for all the needs in an audio device. Moreover, it has the H1 chip, something that is not changed since the first AirPods.

The AirPods Generation 3 continues where the AirPods 2 left off, and it is a non-noise canceling earphones from Apple, with the capabilities of music, talk, video calling, games, and more. Also, it supports Dolby Atmos for all streaming needs and compatibility, as well as Spatial Audio, something which the Cupertino giant has been focusing on.

The device has longer battery life for as much as 30 hours of listening, and of course, its water and sweat-resistant feature.

Apple AirPods 3 Price

The AirPods 3 is a tad more expensive than the price of the AirPods 1 and AirPods 2, which initially came out ($159). The new AirPods 3rd Generation has a retail price of $179, and it comes with the upgraded MagSafe charging case that can be wirelessly charged using the iPhone accessory.

It is not much of a difference for the AirPods as it only hiked $20 for its selling price now.

Nevertheless, the new design and better audio, as Apple promised, will be an upgrade to the earphones, as well as its new wireless charging case.

Apple AirPods 3 Release Date

Preorders are available starting its reveal event on Monday, October 18, but would roll out to users in more than a week, that would be on Tuesday, October 26.

The 3rd generation was said to be the better device now, especially as it integrates the earphones on the iCloud, and connected devices do not have to switch from one device to another. That being said, it is still at the discretion of the users to buy the new AirPods, as it would depend on their needs and wants.

