Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack datamine revealed that more Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games are coming to the service even as its users have numerous complaints regarding lags, framerate issues, and even button layouts.

Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack

As per Kotaku, the Nintendo Switch Online users could now play the Nintendo 64 or N64 games, but with multiple issues to face.

That said, its early users stormed social media to reveal the numerous subpar technicalities of the N64 games under the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack.

Some of the posts of the N64 games players raged over framerate inconsistency issues and controller lag problems.

It is worth noting that multiple issues have made it to the Expansion Pack of the Switch Online despite its being marketed as the premium tier with the highest price tag among other options.

The new Switch Online Expansion pack arrived on Oct. 26, featuring iconic classic gaming titles from the Sega Genesis, NES, N64, and even the SNES.

Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack Datamine

Now, despite the numerous issues that its users are facing, the latest datamine shows that the Switch Online Expansion Pack will be including more classic gaming titles eventually.

According to the report by Nintendo Enthusiast, popular titles like "Pokèmon Snap," "Mario Golf," and "The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask" will be gracing the Expansion Pack.

A Twitter user that goes by the name MondoMega shared an expansive datamine from the N64 app, showing a total of 38 upcoming N64 games and 52 Sega Genesis titles. Thus, the Expansion Pack service is expected to include at least 90 games in total.

Nintendo Enthusiast further noted in the same report that the datamine coded Nintendo 64 games as "3," SNES titles as "2," and Sega Genesis as "5." That said, the news outlet suggested that there could be a "4" platform that has yet to be revealed.

It is worth noting that some reports and leaks are saying that Switch Online could also include Game Boy or Game Boy Color gaming titles, but Nintendo has yet to confirm this.

What's more, the datamine from the N64 app also included other classic games like all of the three "Mario Party" titles, along with "Mario Kart 64," and "Mario Tennis."

On top of that, other games like "F-Zero X," "Banjo-Kazooie," and "Kirby 64" were also included in the leak.

