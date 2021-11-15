"Elder Scrolls 6," one of the much anticipated games in recent memory, will not be coming to PlayStation consoles.

PCGamer reports that while an official announcement hasn't been technically made, "Elder Scrolls 6" has been more or less confirmed as an Xbox and PC exclusive.

The information comes straight from Xbox boss Phil Spencer, who said in an interview with GQ that "Elder Scrolls 6" will be some sort of an ace up Microsoft's sleeve against Sony PlayStation's market dominance.

Spencer's words didn't explicitly say that the next "Elder Scrolls" title will be an Xbox and PC exclusive, but his meaning was there. These were his words:

"It's not about punishing any other platform, like I fundamentally believe all of the platforms can continue to grow. But in order to be on Xbox, I want us to be able to bring the full complete package of what we have. And that would be true when I think about 'Elder Scrolls 6.' That would be true when I think about any of our franchises."

This all-but-officially-confirmed exclusivity deal is a direct result of Microsoft's takeover of ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda.

They acquired ZeniMax earlier this year for $7.5 billion, effectively bringing one of the most legendary game developers in the industry into their fold.

There's still no word about "Elder Scrolls 6" itself, however, ever since it was first teased with a trailer three years ago.

'Elder Scrolls 6': How Is The Game Going?

Bethesda and Microsoft have been exquisitely tight-lipped about "Elder Scrolls 6," so there's barely any actual news about it.

Aside from the indirectly confirmed exclusivity, however, players might have to wait just a bit longer before the game is out.

As of June this year, Bethesda mainstay Todd Howard said that "Elder Scrolls 6" is "still in the design phase." This could mean that the development team is deep into conceptualizing the basic concepts of the game.

As such, there might be no playable build yet, so this thing could take a few years more to produce something like a gameplay trailer.

Another report, this time by IGN, says that Bethesda is designing the next "Elder Scrolls" game in the vein of previous ones like "Oblivion" and "Skyrim." According to Howard, their ultimate goal is to recapture the overall feel of these past games and make people think they've been "transported."

A Big Future For Xbox

Sure, PlayStation headlines the industry with several of the biggest-name releases under its belt. But with "Elder Scrolls 6" being exclusive to Xbox and PC, it's going to be a different ball game.

A new "Elder Scrolls" game coupled with "Starfield" will definitely headline Microsoft's stable for the coming years. Not to mention, there's also this year's "Halo Infinite" and "Forza Horizon 5," with the latter experiencing enough success to make Phil Spencer feel excited about the future.

