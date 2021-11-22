Ransomware and cyberattacks never left the tech landscape and are here to plague the industry at any time, but during the holidays, when people are not that focused on their computers or a laxer, they attack more. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have issued a warning regarding these threats.

FBI, CISA Issue Warning Against Ransomware Attacks This Holiday

The country's top cybersecurity agency has now issued a warning that talked about the rising presence of ransomware this coming holiday season, and it is an inevitable happening to come. Threat actors would soon become active with their attacks or threats, something that would be extremely hard to counteract once doing their processes.

It may be so that these ransomware attacks are "for hire," something that was made already by specific threat actors and sold to different entities that aim to bring mayhem to a randomly-targetted company. These threats may already be in the system of one's company or organization and remain "on sleep" or are passively making the system vulnerable now.

Read Also: New Microsoft Defender Anti-Ransomware AI Enhances the Current Cloud Protection Features

Ransomware and Cybercrime are Extra Active, Soon Attacks

The FBI's ransomware page always recommends going about safety protocols with regards to computers and the world of the internet to avoid these attacks. It includes strong passwords, multi-factor authentication, as well as avoiding the links sent by spam or unknown emails that may be the cause of letting threats enter the system of a company.

Ransomware and Cyberattacks in the Country

Ransomware and cyberattacks are common nowadays, and this is because there has been an increased use of technology these days as people rely on it more when the pandemic struck. 2021 has seen a fair share of massive security breaches from massive corporations, and they have already failed to prevent this, now being more than a national problem, but a worldwide one.

There are a lot of precautions regarding the threat of cybersecurity and one of which is the training of employees in different companies to fend off ransomware attacks but it is not enough. That being said, it should be a matter that companies should be looking into, as it is a problem that concerns them in every way, falling to a concern that needs to be prioritized.

The FBI and CISA's warning is a massive deal, and it is because it foresees that there would be a massive cyberattack that would happen soon. Their job is to help and prevent these happenings, but that would not be possible if not for the cooperation of these companies and their actions to counteract these threats as well, bringing a joint effort from all.

Related Article: NCSC's New Cybersecurity Reports Shows Evolving Ransomware Attacks Not Being Taken Seriously-Businesses Now Warned

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.