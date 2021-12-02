Polestar is a Volvo brand that focuses on debuting an electric vehicle to the country, boasting of the Polestar 3 electric SUV to be made on the United States soil, coming this 2022. The focus of the electric vehicle venture by Volvo is to debut one of its first fully electrified cars that would start its market in the United States, and the global EV distribution.

Polestar 3 is Releasing this 2022: What to Expect

The Polestar 3 is coming this 2022, but there were no specific dates or periods that the car is heading for public dealerships. It may be so that this 2022 release date is only a showcase and time for preordering, but not quite its availability to the public as the venture remains vague for its recent releases.

The focus of the company is having a "homegrown" electric vehicle that has deep roots to the US soil, especially with the 2018 acquired factory by Volvo to be manufacturing it. The factory is located in Ridgeville, South Carolina, and the company has focused the plant's resources and ventures to focus on the latest electric vehicle by the new name.

Polestar is a Company Under Volvo

Earlier this year, Polestar has begun launching its focus to go electric and strive for clean energy by 2030, something that the company would be focusing on under Volvo's tutelage. However, this does not mean that it would be under Volvo's name as Polestar remains its focus on EVs, while Volvo's future remains unknown for electric mobility.

Polestar 3 vs. Electric SUVs Now

Polestar is new to the ear and eyes of people looking at potential electric vehicle purchases as the world is looking to transition from internal combustion engine vehicles into clean energy mobility. That being said, the popularity of electric vehicles is getting massive nowadays, especially with the transition made by certain local governments in the country regarding its commitment to eco-friendliness.

Polestar 3's largest competitor now is the Tesla Model X which has been a popular SUV that focuses on electric mobility, hailing from one of the top EV companies in the country and the world. It is known that the new Model X also delivers a 'Plaid' unit, with 331 miles of range, a peak power of 1,020 horses, and 9.9 seconds in the quarter-mile.

On the other hand, it also has to go through the different electric SUVs present now including that of Ford Mustang Mach-E, Rivian R1S, Volkswagen ID.4, Audi e-Tron, and more. Volvo is already an established car brand, but Polestar is a different one, especially as it has not yet debuted any prototype units that the world has seen in action, or test-driven already.

