Tinder brings Music Mode for users who want to know the music taste of their potential partner on the platform. In collaboration with Spotify, the online dating application will allow people to hear other users' "Anthem" songs before swiping to their profiles.

Somehow, this feature works like a date mixtape for those looking for possible arrangements with other people. However, the company said that the idea behind this update is for users to share their chosen song genres and the like with other individuals.

Tinder Music Mode

According to a report by The Verge on Thursday, Dec. 9, the Music Mode can be found in the new Explore section of the app, which means that you have the power to ignore it in case you do not want it.

At the time of writing, Kyle Miller, the product VP of Tinder, said that the latest feature could resemble a typical feeling when you go to a party. In short, this describes the instance when you discover that someone also loves the same set of songs that you are listening to.

Anthem Feature in 2016

In another report from Engadget, both Spotify and Tinder had previously launched the Anthem feature five years ago. With the arrival of Music Mode, people could now utilize this feature to discover more songs within their preference.

In a similar story written by the tech site, the social networking app noted that around 40% of Gen Z users worldwide have already used the Anthems on their profiles. After testing the feature, they found out that their chance of seeing their "matches" increases to 10%.

Back in summer, Tinder brought the Explore tab to the platform. Since then, many users have said that it was the most impactful update since the evolution of the Swipe feature in 2013.

With the official announcement of Tinder about the Music Mode, users who find it hard socializing with others will now have an easier time mingling online. In terms of music, people could discover more dates in line with their interests.

"Songs are deeply personal, and Music Mode is a place to spark something new through music," Miller mentioned during the press release.

The company said that it would roll out the said feature very soon.

Dating App Coins

Tech Times reported in October that Tinder is planning to launch its own in-app currency, which will allow users to earn money and buy other items. Some of these purchases include Super Likes, and Profile Boosts, to name a few.

Back then, the company noted that the earning capability of its users would encourage more people to jump to the platform.

