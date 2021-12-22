Amazon Web Services Now Restored After Hitting Slack, Asana, Epic Games Store, and More Firms

Amazon Web Services (AWS) underwent another series of outages in the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 22. Shortly after this downtime, the company said that it is now slowly restoring its service in several platforms such as Epic Games, Slack, Asana, and more.

AWS Suffers From Third Outage in December

According to Gizmodo, as of 7:00 A.M. ET, DownDetector has detected that Amazon was experiencing some problems with AWS. The reports showed that various companies were unable to use the e-commerce giant's web hosting platform.

The issues have emerged from West Virginia data centers during daylight, per the AWS page. Moreover, the centers within the "single Availability Zone" started to lose power at 7:01 AM. After more than 30 minutes, the tech titan claimed that the issue was already solved.

However, Amazon said that the services were still not at 100% capacity at the time. As the downtime eases, the company reminds the companies to expect varying impacts of the outage. Some services remain stopped amid the restoration process.

This is the third instance that Amazon encountered a sudden downtime with the web-hosting service. Previously, Tech Times reported that the first AWS outage affected Alexa, Disney Plus, Netflix, and even games such as "Valorant, League of Legends," and "PUBG."

AWS Incident Update

In another report from The Verge, Slack noted that its services have been dealing with issues related to file uploads, message editing, and the like. On the other hand, Asana highlighted the problems involved in users not being able to access the platform.

Meanwhile, game publisher Epic Games Store pointed out the outage connected to internet service downtime where users could not complete in-game purchases, logins, and more.

The latest outage might be considered less serious than the previous downtimes. DownDetector saw that many reports stemmed from intermittent faults in logging in.

Flipboard and Grindr, Hulu, Udemy, Life360, SmartThings, and HoneyWell have been hit by the AWS outage. In the next few hours, Amazon will continue to update the public regarding this downtime.

Most likely, the users could expect a gradual recovery on the services, but still, it would depend on their location.

Previous Amazon Web Services Issue

A few weeks ago, Tech Times wrote in its report that the second AWS downtime was linked to the automated scaling feature of the service. To add, the internal networks have been dealing with the issues at the time which companies find out to be the root of the problem.

Indeed, AWS has become one of the internet norms when it comes to web-based platforms. When it suffers from a surprise downtime, all services on the source and provider within the internet will be greatly affected as a result.

