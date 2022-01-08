This new Alibaba electric farm truck will get your attention, especially since it looks like a crossover of a truck and an e-bike.

Based on the images, its design is quite similar to the popular public transportation tricycle in many Asian countries called "tuk-tuk." But, instead of having one wheel at the front, this tiny electric truck offers two wheels.

On the other hand, it also doesn't have roofing, which is quite appropriate for farm activities. If you want to see the actual photos, you can check the tweets below.

Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week: $2,500 Chinese farm truck: Electric farm trucks are awesome – I actually bought one from China to use as a utility vehicle around my parents’ sprawling property. But while mine looks like a knockoff… https://t.co/GRRf3hQcbt pic.twitter.com/JAn2IdnYXK — Daniel Aharonoff (@broadscaler) January 8, 2022

When it comes to the actual features, this new electric farm truck from Alibaba has a dual-wishbone independent front suspension, just like other personal electric trucks available in the market.

Alibaba Electric Farm Truck's Features

According to Electrek's latest report, you can choose from the motor sizes offered by Alibaba's electric farm truck. These include 800W, 1,000W, 1,200W, and up to 1,500W.

What's great about this zero-emission vehicle is that you can choose the smallest motor size, and it will soon function at its best since its top speed is only 25 mph (40 km/h).

Although this is not quite fast, the offered speed is appropriate for off-road activities. Aside from this, you can also take advantage of the 60V battery pack, which has multiple capacities (1.92 kWh, 2.7 kWh, or 3.1 kWh).

If you want to have its best performance, experts suggested maxing out the battery capacity. If you want to see other features of this electric farm truck, you can click this link.

More Electric Trucks to Arrive!

Alibaba's new electric truck is quite small compared to the ones developed by actual automakers. Now, consumers are expected to see more zero-emission trucks by 2035, especially after General Motors announced its latest plan.

Car and Driver reported that GM wants to design and produce new light-duty electric vehicles, specifically the so-called electric HD trucks.

In other news, Volkswagen ID.Buzz will be launched this coming March. On the other hand, car ads in France will soon discourage driving.

For more news updates about car technologies and other related topics, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

