Tesla's accident data claims that its electric vehicles figured in fewer crashes during the latter part of 2021 when compared to the data of NHTSA or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Tesla Accident Data Shows Fewer Crashes

As per the report by Electrek, the latest safety report data from EV tech giant covered the fourth quarter of 2021, which spans from October to December of the year.

The Tesla safety report showed that it has significantly improved from its previous performance in the last quarter of 2020.

On top of that, it also appears that the latest Tesla data shows that it has greatly improved from the most recent report by the United States NHTSA.

The safety report data claimed that for the fourth quarter of 2021, the EV tech giant only recorded a single crash for every 4.31 million miles that its vehicles drove, wherein the Autopilot feature is enabled.

On the other hand, those who were not using Autopilot functionalities or the autosteer and "active safety" features, figured in a single accident for every 1.59 million miles that the car has been driven.

Tesla NHTSA Crash Report

The Tesla report for the latter part of last year further compared its current data with the figures provided by the NHTSA.

The safety report for the Q1 2021 of Tesla said: "By comparison, NHTSA's most recent data shows that in the United States there is an automobile crash every 484,000 miles."

Tesla Crash Rates and 'Seasonality'

The EV automaker of billionaire Elon Musk further provided a disclaimer regarding the quarter to quarter performance of the safety report, according to the report by CleanTechnica.

It comes as Tesla has been consistently providing crash report data for past quarters as well.

According to the EV maker, it is worth pointing out that "seasonality" comes into play with the variation of the crash rates from its tests.

The safety report further explained that "reduced daylight and inclement or wintry weather conditions" is significant factor in the crash rates.

As such, Tesla said in the same report that it is comparing its quarter to quarter from previous years to remove the factor of "seasonality."

Tesla Crash Data Q4 2020

That said, Electrek provided the previous crash test figures from Tesla from 2020 to compare them with the latest data of the EV maker.

For those who are using Tesla's Autopilot, there has been one crash for every 3.45 million miles. On the flip side, for those who are not using the said feature, there has been a single crash for every 1.27 million miles.

Both figures show that the 2020 data is worse than Tesla's crash performance in 2021.

Tesla Crash Test and Elon Musk

As such, the CEO and founder of Tesla, Musk, went on to respond to the latest accident data of his EV giant, saying that it is a "big difference."

NEWS: @tesla has released its Q4 2021 accident data.



“In the 4th quarter, we recorded one crash for every 4.31 million miles driven in which drivers were using Autopilot technology (Autosteer and active safety features).



1/2 pic.twitter.com/kfRxf1MBjJ — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 15, 2022

