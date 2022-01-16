'Halo Infinite' Servers Are Down: Outage Reports Shared All Over Twitter

"Halo Infinite" servers are reportedly down as of press time, according to the latest tweet from the game's support team on Twitter.

For some time, PC and Xbox users will not be able to access it because of unexpected issues. Microsoft is now investigating what's the possible reason behind this sudden outage.

'Halo Infinite' Servers Down

According to the Halo Support team on Twitter, they are currently conducting an investigation on the matchmaking issue. The tweet said that there are reports of errors regarding players' match-finding.

The support team wrote that when they get an update, they will share the details on the social media platform.

In another report by Express on Monday, Jan. 17, the Microsoft engineers said that they willbring back the matchmaking online as soon as possible.

The report also added that there has been no assurance as to how long it will take for the issue to be fixed. Rest assured that further information will be relayed to the gamers once services for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X return.

This outage for #HaloInfinite matchmaking has now been resolved. If you encounter any difficulties getting into matches, please try restarting your game and searching again. If you experience any other issues, please file a ticket at https://t.co/Ya2f8ZFtNS. https://t.co/JqziL7O6wV — Halo Support (@HaloSupport) January 17, 2022

All over Twitter, several users tweet about "Halo Infinite" servers downtime.

How to Fix Matchmaking Issue in "Halo Infinite"

In the most recent tweet by the "Halo Infinite" support page, the team said that the matchmaking issue has now been resolved. According to them, players who are still experiencing problems in finding matches can try restarting the game.

Upon searching the server again, they can now access the game with no problems. If in case the issue persists, the team urges the player to file a ticket at support.halowaypoint.com.

While some players commented that the issue was now lifted for them, the same solution has not worked for others.

A Twitter user said that he could not play a big team battle last week. He ranted that it was the only challenge left before he was supposed to get the visor color. Another replied that the Big team is broken and the fix might come on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Many players appreciated what Microsoft did for the "Halo Infinite" servers. One user praised the team's transparency regarding the issue. Another one thanked the team for communicating with them about the latest matter.

Many players are still skeptical about the rampant cheaters in the game.

For instance, Tech Times reported last month that "Halo Infinite" pro player Mathew Fiorante (Royal2) was suspended following cheating allegations. The partner team accused him of utilizing the "geofiltering" method for his gameplay to gain an upper hand against his opponents.

John Carpenter Has High Hopes For the Game

Another report from Comicbook said that prominent filmmaker John Carpenter tweeted his appreciation for "Halo Infinite."

"Halo Infinite" is a fun shooter. Immense beautiful production design. Best of the Halo series," he wrote on social media.

The fans were quick to witness Carpenter's love for the video game. Even the game developer 343 replied to this tweet by thanking him for spending his time with it.

