Google Pay cards are soon storing cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as it has recently partnered with crypto exchange and payment platforms, such as Coinbase and Bitpay.

Google Pay Cards to Include Crypto

The search engine giant, Google, is likely to include crypto cards for Google Pay. It comes as the firm looks forward to it becoming a digital wallet rather than merely a payment service, as per a news story by Android Central.

The president of commerce of Google, Bill Ready, said that Google Pay "has no intention of being a bank." Instead, they want to become the "connective tissue for the entire consumer finance industry."

On top of that, according to the report by Bloomberg, the Google exec further disclosed that Google Pay is planning to include cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, as part of its services.

Ready added that Google is paying "a lot of attention" to crypto, noting that the tech giant is evolving along with the rapid evolution from the demands of their users.

Google Partners with Coinbase, BitPay

As such, the Google president of commerce also revealed that the tech giant has already partnered with crypto platforms, such as BitPay and Coinbase to store the digital assets in the cards of Google Pay.

Ready also said that while its users could store crypto on their Google Pay cards, they will still need to pay in fiat or traditional currencies.

On top of that, the Google exec also shared that Google is already looking to expand its current partnerships with crypto platforms.

Google Pay Leadership

The radical changes that Google Play is planning also include a massive reform in its leadership.

The tech giant has already hired a former executive of a massive fintech firm, Arnold Golberg, to sit as the new vice president and general manager of the payment division of Google Pay.

Aside from his new role on Google Pay, the ex-PayPal exec is also spearheading an initiative in the tech giant that goes by the name "Next Billion Users" or NBU.

Meanwhile, the engineer of Google Pay, Peeysush Ranjan, is now climbing up the ladder as he takes on a bigger responsibility as the general manager for the global efforts of the division.

Previously, last Sept. 20, Google Pay added new banks from a total of nine countries.

Elsewhere, the digital wallet service of the search engine giant also allows its users to store their vaccine cards.

