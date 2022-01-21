Griffin Davis , Tech Times

Tesla's Xinjian expansion is now being criticized by some U.S. lawmakers. Two subcommittees in the House of Representatives ways and Means are claiming that Elon Musk's move is actually a misguided one since it empowers the Chinese government.

Tesla Xinjiang Expansion Criticized by US Lawmakers—Saying the Move Powers Chinese Government
(Photo : Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 13: Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of Tesla Motors, speaks at the 2015 Automotive News World Congress January 13, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. More than 5,000 journalists from around the world will see approximately 45 new vehicles unveiled during the 2015 NAIAS, which opens to the public January 17 and concludes January 25.

The U.S. representatives that are questioning the giant automaker are Earl Blumenauer and Bill Pascrell J. Right now, these two officials are urging Tesla to release a statement by Feb. 2.

They want to company to clarify that it is not really contributing or financially benefiting from the forced labor activities in the Xinjian region, where Uyghur detection camps are located.

Tesla's Xinjian Expansion Criticized

According to Forbes' latest report, Blumenauer and Pascrell are both asking Tesla about its financial relationships with other companies located in the Xinjiang region.

Tesla Xinjiang Expansion Criticized by US Lawmakers—Saying the Move Powers Chinese Government
(Photo : Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
Tesla head Elon Musk talks to one visitor as he arrives to to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin on September 03, 2020 near Gruenheide, Germany. Musk is currently in Germany where he met with vaccine maker CureVac on Tuesday, with which Tesla has a cooperation to build devices for producing RNA vaccines, as well as German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier yesterday.

Also Read: Tesla FSD Beta Rumors: Crash Every 36 Mins. Says O'Dowd? User Demonstrates Safe Driving, Elon Musk Reacts

They said that this information is needed so that they can confirm if the electric vehicle manufacturer complies with the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, a new law that prevents the majority of the imports from reaching the area.

This latest issue between Tesla and the U.S. lawmakers began after the tech firm announced that it will open a showroom in Xinjian. The decision of Tesla was criticized since it was made even though the Chinese region is facing multiple EU and U.S. sanctions connected to Uyghur exploitations.

"American business cannot further empower the gross human rights violations of the CCP," said the two U.S. representatives in the letter sent to Elon Musk.

Tesla's Current Status in China

With the innovations released by Tesla in China, it seems like the giant EV manufacturer's business in the Asian country is improving like never before.

The automaker even released a Twitter advertisement showing how its services are there for Chinese Tesla owners. Because of this, many people flocked to the comment section to share their opinions.

One of the Twitter users even said that Tesla's ties with China will end badly. But, other people rebutted the individual, saying that Chinese products are also used by many people.

In other news, Tesla FSD was also criticized by a New York Times ad. Meanwhile, a new Tesla Model Y was spotted in Texas Gigafactory.

For more news updates about Tesla and other giant automakers, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Elon Musk: Tesla Robots Could Help AI Surpass Human Intelligence | Making AGI Possible?

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Tags: Tesla Tesla Xinjiang Expansion US US Lawmakers Chinese Government Tesla China Expansion