Tesla's Xinjian expansion is now being criticized by some U.S. lawmakers. Two subcommittees in the House of Representatives ways and Means are claiming that Elon Musk's move is actually a misguided one since it empowers the Chinese government.

The U.S. representatives that are questioning the giant automaker are Earl Blumenauer and Bill Pascrell J. Right now, these two officials are urging Tesla to release a statement by Feb. 2.

They want to company to clarify that it is not really contributing or financially benefiting from the forced labor activities in the Xinjian region, where Uyghur detection camps are located.

Tesla's Xinjian Expansion Criticized

According to Forbes' latest report, Blumenauer and Pascrell are both asking Tesla about its financial relationships with other companies located in the Xinjiang region.

Also Read: Tesla FSD Beta Rumors: Crash Every 36 Mins. Says O'Dowd? User Demonstrates Safe Driving, Elon Musk Reacts

They said that this information is needed so that they can confirm if the electric vehicle manufacturer complies with the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, a new law that prevents the majority of the imports from reaching the area.

This latest issue between Tesla and the U.S. lawmakers began after the tech firm announced that it will open a showroom in Xinjian. The decision of Tesla was criticized since it was made even though the Chinese region is facing multiple EU and U.S. sanctions connected to Uyghur exploitations.

"American business cannot further empower the gross human rights violations of the CCP," said the two U.S. representatives in the letter sent to Elon Musk.

Tesla's Current Status in China

With the innovations released by Tesla in China, it seems like the giant EV manufacturer's business in the Asian country is improving like never before.

The automaker even released a Twitter advertisement showing how its services are there for Chinese Tesla owners. Because of this, many people flocked to the comment section to share their opinions.

Always here always with every Tesla owner. —Tesla Service pic.twitter.com/oMv2T6gMEh — Tesla Greater China (@teslacn) January 17, 2022

One of the Twitter users even said that Tesla's ties with China will end badly. But, other people rebutted the individual, saying that Chinese products are also used by many people.

In other news, Tesla FSD was also criticized by a New York Times ad. Meanwhile, a new Tesla Model Y was spotted in Texas Gigafactory.

For more news updates about Tesla and other giant automakers, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Elon Musk: Tesla Robots Could Help AI Surpass Human Intelligence | Making AGI Possible?

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.