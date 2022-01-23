Elon Musk bashed the latest Twitter NFT profile feature. The social media giant first teased this new in-app function in September 2021.

Now, Twitter users can use the new non-fungible token feature by paying a $2.99 subscription fee. However, the online platform only offers the feature for iOS users.

As of the moment, the social media giant hasn't confirmed yet if the NFT Profile Picture feature will also arrive on Android devices.

Although some Twitter users are amazed by the new profile function of the online platform, it seems like the new feature still can't satisfy Tesla's CEO.

Elon Musk Bashes Twitter's NFT Profile Feature

According to News18's latest report, Elon Musk is now sharing his opinions about the new NFT Profile Picture feature of Twitter.

At first, he only said that the innovation is quite annoying. However, he followed it up with another tweet explaining his side.

"Twitter is spending engineering resources on this bs while crypto scammers are throwing a spambot block party in every thread!?" said the billionaire via his official Twitter account.

Twitter is spending engineering resources on this bs while crypto scammers are throwing a spambot block party in every thread!? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2022

This reply of Elon Musk was able to generate more than 129,000 likes, 1,200 quote tweets, and 8,600 re-tweets. Since it attracted a lot of Twitter users, many of the app's consumers bashed the idea of the Tesla CEO.

Twitter Users Attacks Musk's Statement

Bitcoin.Com's reported that some Twitter users are now criticizing the statement of Elon. Many of the comments in Musk's tweet state that his EV company is also using its engineering resources on digital tokens.

They added that Tesla is spending a huge amount of money by accepting or promoting the meme crypto Dogecoin.

Meanwhile, other people defended Twitter, saying that the app can still solve spambot and scammer issues if only real users can post and comment.

In other news, the former boxing champ, Mike Tyson, is now supporting Solana cryptocurrency. Meanwhile, Dapper Dabs partnered with UFC to release the new "UFC Strike" NFT Collection.

For more news updates about Elon Musk and other topics related to him, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

