'Dead by Daylight' Saw Crossover Focuses on Jigsaw's Lore | Release Date, New Stories, and More

"Dead by Daylight" has another upcoming installment in the game and this time, it will feature the arrival of the notorious killer Jigsaw. Behaviour Interactive is once again collaborating with "Saw," a popular horror film franchise.

If you want to get to know his lore and the new stories, here everything you need to know about exciting crossover.

'Dead by Daylight' Brings Archive Tome 10

According to a report by Polygon, the "Tome 10: Saw" will tour you to experience another scary transition of the game. Since "Dead by Daylight" features several stories that depict gore and horror, it is not a surprise that it bringing another similar content for horror savvy fans.

The next batch of stories will introduce new cosmetics in the game as well as challenges which will revolve around "Saw." This would mean that new Survivor/s and Killer/s will be the main highlight of the new update.

For the new stories, expect that Tome will be some sort of a throwback to the background of David Tapp, a survivor, and Killer The Pig. As you progress through the game, you can use a lot of cosmetics and that includes the two new accessories for the newcomers.

As The Pig and Detective Tapp emerge from the realm, Behaviour Interactive saw the opportunity to show Jigsaw this time. The face of the franchise has not yet appeared in the game, yet he was already shown in the game's realm.

The new trailer showed Jigsaw interrogating the Observer who has the mission to wander on the game characters' memories. The latter discovered a handful of interesting information about them, yet the antagonist appeared to be unfazed by it.

'Tome 10:Saw' Release Date and Other Details

For those who already watched the movie, The Pig persona was made famous by Amanda Young, a woman who survived a haystack of needles at one point. She would be the dangerous murderer with a knife.

In addition, expect to see a lot of bear traps to capture the unaware survivors.

On the other hand, David Tapp, unfortunately, died in the film yet he braced another life in the Entity's Realm. "Dead by Daylight" will give each of them a fresh story to embark on in the game.

The "Tome 10:Saw" update will arrive on Wednesday, Jan. 26. It will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series S|X, and Xbox One, per True Achievements.

Jigsaw Actor Tobin Bell is Back

For this new "Dead by Daylight" crossover, we are yet to see the return of Tobin Bell, the actor behind Jigsaw. For "Saw" fans, this would also be a great reunion with the legendary villain puppet Billy.

"Over and above our primary objective of providing our fans with fun and continuously renewed content, one of our goals when integrating a powerful movie franchise such as Saw is to invite a larger community into the Dead by Daylight universe. We're truly grateful to our partner Lionsgate for offering us this opportunity," Dead by Daylight Game Director Mathieu Côté stated in a report by Coming Soon.

Back in Marc, Tech Times reported that game developer Behaviour Interactive brough K-pop star Trickster as the new killer. According to some fans, he resembled a Joker in the Batman series.

In another horror-related report, another popular franchise was reportedly in the development stage. The famous "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" game is said to soon be available on next-gen consoles and computers.

The final launch date for this spooky title is yet to be announced.

