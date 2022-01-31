Japan's ASDF or Air Self-Defense Force F-15 aircraft crashed into the Sea of Japan, and it is a mysterious occurrence for the plane that is on its way to a training course. The incident is bizarre for authorities as they saw its radar turning off for quite some time right when it initially went to take off. Investigations are now happening and looking into the matter.

Japan ASDF F-15 Crash: Mysterious Accident Now Under Investigation

A report from Nikkei Asia said that an F-15 crashed on the Sea of Japan, and it is now under recovery missions from other aircraft to locate its missing parts and the jet. The jet is a property of Japan's Air Self-Defense Force that mobilizes pilots and its fighter jets to exercise specific events to test its capabilities.

Earlier last week, the Japan ASDF's Southwestern Air Defense Force conducted a training exercise with the US Airforce 18th wing. Both countries helped the other with tactical airlift and escort training, which both countries worked on over the past years and focused their military knowledge by sharing the experience.

#JASDF Southwestern Air Defense Force conducted a bilateral training with U.S Air Force 18th Wing(@18MDG) on Jan 18-19th.The JASDF and U.S Air Force enhanced response capabilities and tactical skills by conducting tactical airlift and escort training in complex environment.🇯🇵🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YVPPuqbEo1 — Japan Air Self-Defense Force (@JASDF_PAO_ENG) January 25, 2022

What Happened to Japan's ASDF F-15 Aircraft?

A part of the jet's fighter came into the surface five kilometers away from where it took off, west-northwest of the base. The crew consists of two people that put both pilots as persons of interest in this happening.

The fighter jet went off radar at around 5:30 pm, and this estimated time is the events that took place right after the take-off that took place.

The Defense and Stealth Aircraft Industry

Defense and Stealth aircraft are some of the tools that countries utilize as a part of their country's safety and counter-measures for unwanted happenings and incidents that might occur at any time. One happening is with China's hypersonic missiles in place, shocking the country with the existence it poses against many factors.

However, the United States has got a few tricks up its sleeves, including the Navy's ray gun that is capable of shooting down enemy drones and rendering them incapable. The country is not shy with its collection of fighter jets and aircraft that carry loads that can protect and launch attacks without army mobilization.

The aircraft industry comes from tech giants, including Boeing and other known names in the game, featuring popular fighter jets like the F-15.

Indeed, this incident from Japan is bizarre and mysterious, especially as it got into an accident without much cause apart from what happened within its cockpit and pilots before the incident.

