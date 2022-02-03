Apple is now urging the U.S. Senate to junk a proposed bill that will allow users to sideload applications. The giant tech firm claimed that this smartphone activity could allow malicious activities to happen.

Right now, application sideloading is still considered a risky smartphone activity since it can allow hackers to breach your handset.

This can happen since the apps during the sideloading habit are not offered by the official Apple App Store. Aside from the giant iPhone maker, Android smartphones also discourage consumers from sideloading apps.

If you don't know this activity, it happens when a user installs an application in an APK format package.

Apple Urges US Senate to Junk Sideloading App Bill

According to GSM Arena's latest report, the giant smartphone maker sent a letter to the Senate office to explain why the sideloading app bill should not be approved.

Also Read: Apple Car's Sunroof Feature Gets Patented | Adjustable Opacity Glass to Block Sunlight?

Apple said lawmakers must reject the new antitrust bill since sideloading apps can allow scammers to hack consumers' smartphones.

The company added that malware and other malicious campaigns that exploit user data could happen once people install apps via APK format packages.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to conduct a meeting on Thursday, Feb. 3. The discussion is expected to finalize the decision if Apple should allow consumers to install applications from other sources.

Apple's Letter To US Senate

Apple's letter to the U.S. Senate states that the S. 2710 bill can harm the privacy and security of its consumers.

The giant iPhone developer added that once it is approved, it can create expansive liability exposure and legal uncertainty.

"We are deeply concerned that the legislation unless amended, would make it easier for big social media platforms to avoid the pro-consumer practices of Apple's App Store," said Apple's Head of Government Affairs, Tim Powderly, via Bloomberg.

Android devices are expected to have iPhone's iMessage reactions as emojis in other news. Meanwhile, Apple's iOS 15.4 will soon have a feature that will allow consumers to unlock their iPhones even when they are wearing face masks.

For more news updates about Apple and other stories related to it, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Another Israeli Firm Caught Selling Pegasus Hacking Tool for Exploiting iPhone Flaw to Shut Down

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.