WhatsApp Desktop Brings New Global Audio Player | Media Visibility, New Redesigned Caption Menu to Come Soon

Last month, WhatsApp teased a special feature for the desktop version of the app wherein a user can play voice notes even if the user is in another chat. Meta's messaging app introduced this earlier this year.

Now, WhatsApp has finally rolled it out to desktop users, according to the latest reports. The update was also confirmed by WABEtainfo, a verified WhatsApp update reporter.

WhatsApp Rolls Out Global Audio Player

According to a report by XDA Developers, desktop users can now access the new global voice note player which will allow you to continue playing voice recording even when switching to a different chat.

The global audio player is available on WhatsApp Desktop!



The ability to listen to voice notes when switching to a different conversation is now available on WhatsApp Desktop beta!https://t.co/kgQihlcSeP — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) February 5, 2022

WABetaInfo shared some screenshots of the feature. To add, it shares similar functionality for WhatsApp mobile.

After playing the voice note, your playback will not stop when you go to a new chat. It will remain playing in the background.

In case you leave a chat during the voice playback, an icon of a media player will show up at the bottom of the screen. It will show you a separate playback button and a progress bar that displays the length of the recording.

If you want to have early access to the new desktop global media player, make sure that you are running WhatsApp Desktop on its latest beta version.

At the time of writing, the feature is not yet available on Android, but WABeta wrote that it would be introduced in the platform for the next update.

Media Visibility and Redesigned Caption Menu

In another article written by Gadgets 360, another WhatsApp feature is set to launch on Android. The beta version 2.22.4.12 will bring a new Media Visibility.

As WABetaInfo noted, if the user switches on the disappearing messages, the feature will not display any media in the app gallery.

In addition, the Media Visibility will not be turned on as part of the privacy actions of the company. However, this won't mean that Meta's messaging service will inform the users when taking screenshots when disappearing messages are enabled.

Meanwhile, the same report wrote that WhatsApp is expected to bring a newly redesigned caption menu. Regarding this new feature, adding recipients will now be possible as the user sends a media.

This update was initially teased last 2021. As of press time, the said feature is still in early development. It will take some time before it becomes available for the users.

How to Link WhatsApp on Mac Using Multi-Device Support

In another report from Tech Times, connecting the messaging application is possible through multi-device support. This means that you can link your account without a linked iPhone.

To do that, you need to first open the app on the iPhone. Next, head to the Settings, then click Linked Devices.

After that, browse Multi-Device Beta and tap it. After finding this, search for the Join Beta button, then click the blue icon.

Return to the main screen and search Link a Device. Finally, access the official site of WhatsApp through his link and scan the QR code from your device.

