Tech Times Weekly Wrap: FCC Hearing Aid Support, Apple's $17B EU Fine, Disney Streaming Price Hike

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has now issued a ruling that will require all smartphones to be hearing aid compatible, regardless of the brand or model, and it is the top story of this week's Tech Times Weekly Wrap. There was also the recent revelation of Apple's latest $17 billion fine in the European Union, with Donald Trump breaking the news to the world after a phone call with Tim Cook.

Moreover, there is also a brand new price hike from The Walt Disney Company that applies to all of their streaming platforms, and it is also changing the prices of the subscription tiers available to the public.

FCC Rules That All Smartphones Have Hearing Aid Compatibility

In a new rule adopted by the US FCC, the agency is now requiring that all mobile handsets, under which all smartphones fall, feature hearing aid compatibility that will allow users who are suffering from hearing loss to get more choices in the tech market. The Commission regarded that all handsets (100%) should be compatible with hearing aids in the future and expand availability to those in need.

According to the latest announcement by the FCC, Americans should be able to choose different kinds of smartphones that they prefer and not be constrained to the limited choices available now in the market.

With this, the FCC is also introducing a new "Bluetooth coupling requirement" that will bring a new kind of compatibility between mobile smartphones and hearing aid devices, offering more devices available for those with hearing loss.

Trump Unveils Apple Faces New $17B Fine in the EU

Donald Trump unveiled that a recent call he received from Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, revealed to him that the Cupertino tech company is now facing a $17 billion fine from the European Commission. It was revealed by Trump that this was under the Digital Markets Act, with Cook calling the Republican presidential candidate to inform him of the total penalties.

This was revealed by Trump in the latest Patrick Bet-David podcast episode available on YouTube, with Cook saying to the business mogul that Apple is facing a new $15 billion fine, believed to be the Irish tax case penalty amounting to €13 billion.

Additionally, this also took into account the $2 billion fine faced by Apple from the European Commission, centering on an anti-competitive violation by Apple Music against other streaming platforms.

Trump claimed that he assured that once he wins, he will ensure that American companies will not be taken advantage of by the likes of the EU, and more.

Disney Streaming Sees New Price Hike

Disney is back at it again with the price hike of its streaming platforms' subscription including Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ following recent massive changes like another increase in rates and its famed password-sharing crackdown. While these new price hikes only feature small increases, it is a significant change in its infrastructure, other tiers did not see a chance.

The increases are seen on Disney+ with Ads which is now priced at $10 per month ($2 increase), Disney+ Ad Free which costs $16 monthly ($2 increase), ESPN Plus now at $12/month ($1 increase), Hulu with Ads at $10/month, Hulu Ad-Free ($19), and Hulu Live TV Package now priced $96 per month ($13 increase).

However, there are still other options available for users to choose from the streaming service which did not have any price increase, particularly with the Disney+, Hulu, and Max bundle which is available for $17 per month for its ad-supported version, or $30 monthly for the ad-free.