Spotify Wrapped 2024 is Finally Here! Check Your Most Played Songs Year-Round: See What's New

Spotify Wrapped 2024 has just launched its traditional yearly recap in music, featuring AI-aided features to push the personalization experience forward. It does not matter if you're an online or an offline listener—your early Christmas present is finally here.

It won't also matter if you're a paid or free subscriber as this year's edition will welcome an AI-enhanced discovery that will suit your streaming preferences.

Spotify Wrapped 2024 Edition

Getting started with Spotify Wrapped is easy. If you're a mobile user, just access it on your iPhone or Android device. You will see the Wrapped banner and if it's non-existent, you might need to update your app to the most recent version.

If you're a desktop user, just go to the spotify.com/wrapped. Log in with your credentials.

After opening Wrapped, a social media story-style slideshow will greet you. It will guide you to your listening habits for the whole year.

Aside from the most-played artists on your app, you can also see the top tracks that you often play. The Spotify Wrapped 2024 is magical in a way that you can go back to the times to see the music you play in your happiest and saddest moments.

New Spotify Wrapped Features

The Swedish streaming giant has tons of surprises for fans and the most popular is the AI-enhanced features that will take your experience to the next level.

AI Podcast on Spotify Wrapped

According to TechRadar, the Spotify Wrapped AI podcast is a brand-new feature that adds a personal touch to your recap and is available to both Free and Premium users.

Powered by Google's NotebookLM technology, this AI-generated podcast is hosted by virtual presenters who guide you through your year in music. It's short three to six minutes, a quick but fun summary of listening patterns. You can get it by just tapping on the Wrapped label in the app and choosing "Your Wrapped AI Podcast."

AI DJ: Personal Radio

If you're a Spotify Premium subscriber, you'll get to experience the upgraded AI DJ feature. This year, the AI DJ will not only play a custom mix based on your past listening history, but it will also provide commentary on your musical journey. This adds a radio-like experience where the AI reflects on your musical evolution, offering insights curated by Spotify's human editors.

AI Playlists for Wrapped 2024

Other new unique stuff specifically on premium-only to it that goes without say is AI Playlists- for the first time ever Spotify lets you create custom-made playlists off your Wrapped data.

This is done using simple prompts, such as asking for playlists of the genre or artist that you frequently listened to in 2024, so the new set of tracks may complement your recap. Here it is exciting stuff that a new level of interaction could open up with the Wrapped.

Your Music Evolution

This year, Spotify brings out a fun new feature called 'Your Music Evolution.' Available for both Free and Premium users, this feature breaks down your listening habits into three different musical phases.

The system categorizes your musical preferences by season, with creative names such as 'Atmospheric Ritual Ambient' and 'Pumpkin Spice Hollywood Indie.' These phases reflect the changes in your musical taste throughout the year and even include a personalized playlist based on your evolving preferences.

Ditch the Spotify Mod now and stick to your legal Spotify app. It's better to play on shuffled mode than nothing at all.