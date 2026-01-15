Top CES 2026 Computer & Laptop Innovations You'll Actually Want

Upgrading your PC at home or your on-the-go setup is always daunting, but the many innovations presented at CES 2026 by various brands are the top options to look out for.

Here's a list to help you get started.

Top CES 2026 Laptop and Keyboard Innovations

1. HP EliteBoard G1a

HP Inc. has an interesting new product revealed at CES 2026 that is taking the whole tech and computer industry by storm in the form of HP EliteBoard G1a, which seemingly looks like a regular keyboard peripheral, but it actually hides an AI PC beneath its small form factor, which looks to reimagine the future of working anywhere.

This new keyboard looks unassuming as it offers a minimalist design and a slim frame that only measures 0.7 inches in thickness and weighs only 1.5 pounds, making it one of the smallest and lightest AI PCs in the market.

You only need a monitor to use its capabilities, and plugging it in will deliver an AI-powered PC that has an AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processor (or an optional AMD AI 7 350 PRO chip) with an AMD Radeon 800 Series GPU, a scalable memory of up to 64GB, upgradeable storage of up to 2TB SSD, and a battery life of up to 3.5 hours of continuous active use.

The HP EliteBoard G1a could be your next portable keyboard and PC setup in one. However, HP has yet to reveal its pricing and availability.

2. Lenovo Legion Pro Rollable

While still a concept, Lenovo's Legion Pro Rollable Concept is one of the most impressive laptops in the world as it can expand the display to up to 24 inches wide with only a click.

This new proof of concept from Lenovo is packed with heavy power, featuring a top-spec Intel Core Ultra processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU for laptops, and Lenovo AI Engine+ that offers an expandable portable competitive-level gaming laptop to the world.

For now, it remains a concept, and there are no announcements yet on whether it will make it to production and public sale.

Read Also: The Best Smart Home Gadgets You Can Actually Buy from CES 2026

3. ASUS Zenbook Duo

The new ASUS Zenbook Duo offers a redesign two years after the original expandable display laptop debuted. At CES 2026, ASUS unveiled the redesigned version that is lighter at only 3.64lb but still featuring its 14-inch 3K 120Hz OLED touchscreen displays that now have the ASUS Lumina Pro OLED technology.

It still features the Windows 11 Home operating system with Copilot+, but now, it is equipped with the Intel Core Ultra X9 Series 3 processor, 32GB LPDDR5X RAM, 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, 2 Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port. It also promises an 18-hour battery life while using the 19.8-inch expansive display.

It is now available via ASUS's shop starting at $1,799,99. The good news is it is currently on sale with up to $200 in savings.

4. Corsair Galleon 100 SD Mechanical Keyboard

Upgrade your keyboard game with the new Corsair Galleon 100 SD mechanical keyboard, which offers a 100% layout, but instead of the numpad, you get a built-in Stream Deck with a display.

This is the best option for creatives, streamers, and influencers out there if they are looking to upgrade their keyboards and get a Stream Deck accessory as this all-in-one mechanical keyboard offers both.

The Corsair Galleon 100 SD is now available to purchase on Corsair's website for $349.99.

5. MSI Stealth 16 AI+

If you are looking to upgrade your Windows laptop with a sleek, minimalist, but powerful AI PC, then look no further as MSI's new Stealth 16 AI+ A3XW Copilot+ PC is the one for you.

MSI's Stealth series indeed offers minimalism that could fit your design preferences for a laptop as most gaming laptops have an out-of-this-world design.

This low-key PC does not shy away from performance, though, as it can be equipped with max specs featuring an Intel Core 9 Ultra 386H, NVIDIA RTX 5090, 128GB RAM, and paired with its 240Hz OLED display.

The MSI Stealth 16 AI+ gaming laptop is available on MSI's website with a starting price of $2,899.99.